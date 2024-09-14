Alves resigns as GFF General Secretary

Latest update September 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 14, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) announced yesterday that General Secretary Ian Alves has stepped down from his position with immediate effect.
In a communiqué to its affiliated members, GFF President Wayne Forde stated, “The GFF Council has accepted the resignation of Mr. Ian Alves from his role as General Secretary, effective today, September 13, 2024. Until further notice, Ms. Vanetta Sampson will manage the Office of the General Secretary.”
“On behalf of everyone at the GFF, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Alves for his contributions to the Federation,” Forde added.
Alves previously served as Competitions Director under the Clinton Urling-led Normalisation Committee before being appointed General Secretary following the resignation of Renella Bourne in August 2019.
