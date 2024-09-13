BMC O50s Tournament Round 4 on this weekend

Latest update September 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 13, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – BIG MAN CRICKET O50s tournament continues this weekend with 2 fixtures in Demerara and Berbice. Jai Hind Jaguars and Everest O50s Masters will be engaged in a key match this weekend with Everest looking to bounce back after their loss last Sunday and Jai Hind would be trying their best to get into the top 4 with only 2 remaining matches in the league games.
North Soesdyke will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table, but the Ex Berbice-Police team would be keen to record their first victory of the tournament. Several half centuries have been recorded in these early rounds but no centurions as yet.
This weekend’s fixtures are as follows:
The points standing after the 3rd round of matches shows North Soesdyke Masters leading the pack jointly with Essequibo Invaders:
