BMC O50s Tournament Round 4 on this weekend

– Sponsored by Permaul Trading & Distribution and Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt services

Kaieteur Sports – BIG MAN CRICKET O50s tournament continues this weekend with 2 fixtures in Demerara and Berbice. Jai Hind Jaguars and Everest O50s Masters will be engaged in a key match this weekend with Everest looking to bounce back after their loss last Sunday and Jai Hind would be trying their best to get into the top 4 with only 2 remaining matches in the league games.

North Soesdyke will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table, but the Ex Berbice-Police team would be keen to record their first victory of the tournament. Several half centuries have been recorded in these early rounds but no centurions as yet.

