U19 Women’s champ Williams eyeing West Indies Women’s team

– Wants to be role model for other young Amerindian Women

Kaieteur Sports – National U19 star and reigning West Indies Regional Blaze T20 Champ Latoya Williams, is eying a spot in the Windies Women’s team in the near future with the aim of one day inspiring other young Amerindian women to achieve their own goals.

Arguably one of the more multi-talented U19 athletes in Guyana, Williams was instrumental in Guyana’s win during this year’s T20 Blaze Cup after excellent showings with the bat and in the field.

The all-rounder who is also a national junior football player for the Potaro Strikers, said she’s passing the time currently by maintaining her training while working as a teacher, adding that cricket has helped her to upkeep a healthy lifestyle.

“Currently I’m a teacher at the moment. I already graduated from high school but Cricket has helped me become more disciplined in terms of training and health related aspects.” Williams explained while speaking on the positives which she has managed to extract from her time as a professional cricketer.

The dynamic athlete who hails from Kartabo Point, a small village located on the Cayuni-Mazaruni River, said she’s currently in a great place as it relates to training, fitness and bettering her trade.

“I’m from a small village near the Bartica area and here it doesn’t have a hard-ball cricket pitch, so it’s very difficult so I’ve been training by myself. Cricket has been shaping me to become a better individual. I’ve been working on some batting skills, in all I just train more and work on my skills consistently to ensure that happens. I’m also a national footballer so that helps me in my fitness areas as well,” Williams pointed out.

Following her Women’s T20 title win, bigger plans are in works to further boost Women’s cricket in Guyana, especially in rural areas, according to His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali and by extension the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), who was recently challenged by the Head of State; to continue developing players from more untouched regions of Guyana.

Speaking on what plans for the future could entail, Williams said she plans to continue putting in the work as a Cricketer with the support of the GCB, who has been on a mission to grow women’s cricket in Guyana, citing the West Indies Women’s team as her ultimate end goal.

“My plans and goals are to make the West Indies team, while playing cricket at the highest level and hopefully inspire other young female players especially my fellow Amerindians to do the same,” she ended. (C. Ross)