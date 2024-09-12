Speak no ill of the dead

Kaieteur News – When somebody dead, people does talk nice tings. But sometimes, soon as de man close he eyes, all dem haters start to chat. Mouth open, story jump out. Is like dem been waiting fuh de man to dead before dem find dem voice.

When he been alive, dem couldn’t say a word. Tongue tie up like shoelace. But now, dem loud, loud, talking all kinda tings ’bout de dead. Dem boys seh is funny how bravery does come after de fact. De dead can’t answer back, so everybody turn hero.

Dem does say, “Don’t speak ill of de dead.” But some people tek dat as invitation to spill all de tea. Every wrong de man ever do, every mistake, come to light. Is like de man funeral turn gossip fest. Dem boys seh is a shame.

Why dem didn’t talk when de man coulda defend heself? Maybe dem been fraid. Maybe dem didn’t have de courage. Or maybe dem just love de drama. Now, de man family gotta hear all kinda tings ’bout he. De poor soul can’t rest in peace.

Dem boys seh, if you got someting to say, say it to de man face. Don’t wait till he gone to bad-talk he. Dat ain’t right. Is easy to kick a man when he down, but is coward thing to do when he can’t stand up back.

Some people like to wash dirty linen in public, but only when de washerman ain’t around. Dem forget dat karma does come back ’round. Today is he, tomorrow could be you. So better to watch wha you say. Dem boys seh de world full of hypocrites. Smiling in your face when you alive, then tearing you down when you gone. But dat’s how some people stay. Dem can’t help demselves. Misery love company.

At de end of de day, we all gotta go someday. Better we live good and talk straight. If you ain’t got nothing good to say, hold your peace. And if you must talk, do it with respect. Dead man tell no tales, but de living does remember. Dem boys seh, let de dead rest. Leave de judgment to higher powers. Life too short fuh grudges and backbiting. Instead, cherish de good memories and let go of de bad. Dat way, when your time come, people gon remember you kindly.

So next time somebody pass on, think before you speak. Ask yourself if wha you ’bout to say gon help or hurt. ‘Cause once words leave your mouth, you can’t tek dem back. Dem boys seh, speak well of de dead—or don’t speak at all.

Talk half. Leff half