New Canadian envoy to Guyana accredited

Kaieteur News – President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Wednesday accepted the Letters of Credence from the new High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, Sébastien Sigouin at the Office of the President.

During brief remarks, the Head-of-State lauded the “exceptional relationship” between the two countries, which he said has been built on shared culture, value systems and the respect for law and democracy. He underscored that the relationship between the two countries is not only defined by trade, investment and project planning, but is also defined by a deep connection between people and states. Guyana and Canada established diplomatic ties on May 26, 1966.

Late last month Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly has announced the appointment of Sigouin as the High Commissioner to Guyana and Plenipotentiary Representative to the Caribbean Community. Mr. Sigouin succeeds Mr. Mark Berman.

Sébastien Sigouin (LLB, University of Sherbrooke, 1993; PhD and LLM [International Relations], Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva, 2002) joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in 1997 as a human rights and humanitarian affairs adviser.

At headquarters, he has also served as manager of the International Programme and director of policy for the Canadian Human Rights Commission (2002 to 2010). He was also director of strategic planning and operations for Canada’s development assistance programming (2010 to 2015), deputy head of the Permanent Mission of Canada to the Organization of American States (2015 to 2018) and executive director responsible for relations with Central American countries, Cuba and the Dominican Republic (2018 to 2022). Most recently, he was executive director of the Haiti Division. Sébastien Sigouin is expected to present his Letters of Credence to the Government of Guyana soon.