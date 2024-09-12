Int’l firms dominate bid to oversee construction of new Lethem Hospital

Kaieteur News – Three international consultancy companies are among five bidders who have applied for the contract to supervise the design and construction of the new Lethem Hospital in Region Nine.

At a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) it was revealed that the five bidders who partnered with other firms to bid are from Guyana, Colombia, Bulgaria, Brazil and Trinidad.

It was previously reported that the construction of the Lethem Hospital falls under a US$97 million – Health Care Network Strengthen – Inter-America Development Bank (IDB) loan. Part of the proceeds will be allocated to the construction and supervision services of the Lethem Hospital, which is envisioned to operate at a level five standard.

The Guyana Government had secured the IDB loan in December 2022 and it forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the nation’s healthcare network under the Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP). The comprehensive program aims to bolster the capacity of seven hospitals across various regions, including key hinterland areas and urban centers.

It was reported that the loan will be used to improve the health of the Guyanese population through increased access to quality and efficient health services by improving health outcomes associated with low and high-complexity procedures.

This will be done by expanding the capacity of strategic hospitals, extending coverage of diagnostic, medical consultation, and patient management services, inclusive of the country’s hinterlands, through digital health; and by increasing the efficiency of the public health system, by strengthening key logistic, management, and support processes and inputs.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Health

Supervision services for the design and construction of Lethem Hospital, Region Nine.

