Future Warriors ‘Champion of Champions’ Tape-ball bowls off September 14

– Winner to play Guyana Amazon Warriors in novelty match on September 22

Kaieteur Sports – Powered by ExxonMobil Guyana, the Future Warriors Tape-ball tournament for Primary Schools will meet a new climax as the winners of the three previous tournaments will match prowess in the Champion of Champions edition set for Saturday, September 14, 2024, at the iconic Georgetown Cricket Club, Bourda.

Stella Maris Primary (Demerara), Cropper Primary (Berbice), and HuisT’ Dieren (Essequibo) will be the three participating schools. The teams will play each other in a double round-robin format, followed by a final in the eight-over-per-side contest.

John Ramsingh, speaking on behalf of the tournament’s organisers, FL Sport, expressed his overwhelming appreciation for the continued and fruitful partnership with ExxonMobil Guyana as the tournament aims to expose grassroots talents to cricket.

Ramsingh is confident that, based on the success of the other three tournaments, teams will give their all and have fun while competing and hopes the players can transition into clubs or a more structured programme.

Community Relations Advisor at ExxonMobil Guyana, Lashawna Prescott, expressed the company’s commitment to fostering initiatives that offer youths a platform to develop sportsmanship and camaraderie in a competitive environment. “This initiative perfectly aligns with our objective of nurturing and empowering the younger generation through sports.”

Like in the previous editions, schools can field both boys and girls on their teams at their discretion. All matches will be scored live, and the organisers have committed to ensuring that all the teams are dressed appropriately in uniforms and that all their gear, catering, and transportation needs are met.

Apart from another gear bag with numerous pieces of equipment for tape-ball cricket, trophies, medals, and equipment/stationery for the schools, the tournament winner will face the Guyana Amazon Warriors in a novelty match at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston on Sunday, September 22. The other two teams will also attend and engage in the interactive sessions.