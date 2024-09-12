Canadian-based Guyanese Fabian Naiken donates GY$3M in gear to Albion Cricket Club, players

Kaieteur Sports – The Albion Community Centre Cricket Club and several of its youth cricketers recently received over G$3 million worth in cricket gear from Canadian-based Guyanese Fabian Naiken.

Naiken, who played a key role in the development of Albion’s cricket in the 90s before migrating to Canada, made the presentation during the closing ceremony of the club’s 2024 Cricket Academy, of which he was a member of the coaching staff.

In presenting the gear to the youngsters, Naiken emphasised on the importance of the three D’s and encouraged the young cricketers to continue to work hard on their game to be successful.

He also disclosed that the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club is always close to his heart and that he will continue to assist the Club in whatever way he can.

“I want to urge all of you young cricketers to continue to be disciplined, dedicated and determined; without the three D’s you cannot be successful. This Club has always been and will continue to be close to my heart and I will continue to assist in whatever way I can.”

He expressed gratitude to the several former Albion cricketers who have also made financial contributions towards the procurement of the gear.

“This gesture could not have been possible without the contributions of several former Albion cricketers and members. I want to say a special thank you to Safraz Samad, Adrian Permaul, Tariq Aziz, Hemnarine Chattergoon, Doonauth Lalbeharry, Zulfikar Rozan, Abid Ishmael, Dheeraj Arjune, Marvin Naiken, Kerwin Naiken, Gavin Nandu and Tony Hashram for their contributions. These are fellas who always have Albion’s cricket at heart.

Vice-President of the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club, Karamchand Harripersaud thanked Naiken (who personally contributed over G$1.8M) and all others who contributed to making the gear available. He urged the young cricketers to take care and make full use of the equipment received.

Harripersaud also assured that the gear received by the Club will undoubtedly enhance its cricket development programmes.

Sahid Gajnabi, Daniel Johnson, Rovin Lalbehari and Damion Cecil each received a complete cricket kit, while Jeremy Gobin collected a wicket-keeping pad, a pair of wicket-keeping gloves and a helmet.

Namit Manna collected a bat and a pair of gloves; Shiv Harripersaud, Naeem Khan, Liam Budhram, Nicholas Madramotoo and Kunal Bhopaul received one bat each; Afraz Budhoo and Ari-Afrizal Kadir were presented with a cricket bag and a pair of batting pad each; while and Kawal Aeaken was given a pair of batting gloves.

Young Sumit Samaroo and Dinesh Samaroo of the Port Mourant Cricket Club and the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club respectively, each received a complete cricket kit.