Teams gearing up for Wiltshire, Hunte dominoes tourney

Kaieteur Sports – A number of teams have already registered for the upcoming dominoes competition which is slated for September 15 at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara. Among the teams registered so far are Mix Up, Gold is Money, Spartans, F and H, Vikings, Strikers, R and R, Fresh Cash and C6.
The competition which is being organised by Mark Wiltshire and David Hunte, has been dubbed ‘Sunday in the Country’, and will commence at 14:30hrs; entrance fee is $15,000 for male teams and $10,000 for female teams.
$100,000 has been added to the prizes (in the pot) and the best female player in the first round will receive a hamper and $5000; the best female player in the tournament will receive $10,000.
All GNDA rules will be in effect and teams can contact Wiltshire on 659 8672 or Hunte on 696-1851 for registration.
