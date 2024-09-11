Motorcyclist suffered fractured skull in Camp Street accident

Kaieteur News – An accident on Monday at the intersection of Camp and Robb Streets in Georgetown, left motorcyclist Jehoad Barton with a fractured skull.

Police reported that the accident occurred around 00:45 hrs. involving a motor cycle driven by Barton of South Sophia, Georgetown, motorcar bearing registration number PSS 7275 driven by Chris Parjohn of Ketley Street, Werk-en- Rust, Georgetown, and hire car bearing registration number HD 4065 owned and driven by Gregory Walcott of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast.

Barton was riding his motorcycle east on Robb Street at a high speed. When he approached Camp Street, Barton failed to stop at the intersection and proceeded into the path of motorcar PSS 7275 and also struck the stationary hire car bearing registration number HD 4065.

The force of the impact caused Barton to be thrown onto the road, where he sustained significant injuries. He was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and is currently in critical condition with a fractured skull.

Investigations are ongoing.