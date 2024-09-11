Headquarters are COP T20 champs

Kaieteur Sports – Headquarters were crowned champions of the Commissioner of Police T20 tournament which culminated on Saturday at Eve Leary.

Headquarters romped to a comfortable 10-wicket win over 4A and 4B Combined in the final.

4 A and 4 B Combined won the toss and opted to bat, but were reduced to 21-2 with Mohamed making inroads picking up the wickets of C/O J. Campbell (06) and C/O D. Collins (00).

C/O Orvin Venture and dangerman C/O Chemroy Kendall, fresh from a century in his previous game, steadied the innings somewhat with a third-wicket stand of 31 before Kendall was caught of Cpl. Delon Paul for 10, while Mohamed removed Venture for 26; his innings contained three fours and two sixes.

The inform C/O Troy Drakes showed some fight, hitting four fours before he was removed by Mohamed for 23. However, the rest of the batting faltered with only C/O Samuel Henry reaching double figures with 10 as they were bowled out for 106 in 15.5 overs. Mohamed grabbed 4- 25, London 2-12 and C/O Hazel Williams 2-13.

London and Mohamed wasted little time in the chase as they fashioned an unbroken opening stand of 110 in 9.4 overs, handing their team an easy victory. London slammed six fours and four sixes in a top score of 67 while Mohamed struck three fours and one six in his unbeaten 27.

London was the tournament’s best all-rounder, while Mohanmed copped the best bowler in the final prize. Ivor Trotz was rewarded for taking a hat-trick in the tournament.

Earlier, Officers won the third/fourth place playoff game against Region Two by 31 runs. Batting first, Officers posted 124-9. ASP C. Sullivan made 40, C/O Ivor Trotz 15 and ASP Michael Newland 14. Inspector Roopnarine Ramnarine, R/C Fazeer Khan and C/O P. Edward took two wickets each.

Region Two were bowled out for 93 in 17.4 overs, in reply. Khan scored 27, Corporal Reon Venture 21 and C/O Diquan Campbell 16. Trotz claimed 4- 5, while C. Sullivan, ASP Troy Benn and ASP Trevor Benn had two each.