Guyana horseracing attracting new owners

– Js Racing Stables will be a force to reckon with at President’s Cup

Kaieteur Sports – Legislation is on the cusp of arriving in Guyana’s horseracing, and the sport is growing.

Certainly, the prize money has grown significantly, with the 2023 Guyana Cup having a total purse of G$24 million and this year’s Guyana Cup saw G$40 million being paid out, a G$16 million increase.

While the incentives are higher, new horses and new owners are now in Guyana’s horseracing. The most significant new entry into Guyana’s horseracing of recent is Js Racing Stables.

The owners, who hail from New Amsterdam, took headlines when they purchased Spankhurst, Guyana’s horse of the year in 2023.

Js Racing stables also had a solid entry into Guyana Cup, with their newly imported Nova Sol claiming second in the feature event at Rising Sun Turf Club. The President’s Cup will be an event where others will have their eyes on Js Racing Stables, who will be a force to reckon with on September 22.

In addition to Spankhurst and Nova Sol, Js Racing stables made another bold move, to import two top horses from Brazil; Mapa Do Brasil and Companheiro Lea.

The established stables in Jumbo Jet and Jagdeo Racing Stables along with the underdog racing stables, Simply Royal Racing Stables and Guyana Cup champion Slingerz Racing Stables has made the upcoming President’s Cup a level playing field.

John Bull will be out to defend his President’s Cup title, while Guyana Cup champion Olympic Kremlin will be in search to extend his dominance in Guyana.

Nine races are on the provisional programme, and entries open today, (September 11) and closes on September 17.

Approximately G$15 million will be divided among nine races at the President’s Cup.

The feature race of the President’s Cup will have a total purse of close to G$6,000,000 (six million) dollars and the race will be run at approximately eight furlongs.

That race will be open to all horses, three years old and over.

Entry forms for the President’s Cup will be at the Port Mourant Race Course, the Rising Sun Turf Club, the Bush Lot United Turf Club and 106 Smyth Street Werk-En-Rust, Georgetown.