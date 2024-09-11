Amerindian Heritage Games 2024 kicks off today at Everest

Kaieteur Sports – Continuing on the month-long celebration, the 2024 Amerindian Heritage Games will commence today at Everest Sports Ground, running through Sunday, September 15.

The event, which is the hallmark of Amerindian Heritage celebrations, shines a spotlight on Indigenous sportsmanship and culture. This year’s theme, “Many Voices, One Song,” emphasizes unity and the rich heritage of Guyana’s Indigenous peoples.

Defending female champions, the GT Kanaimas’ on the other hand is set enter the football aspect of the Games high on confidence, aiming to secure their third consecutive title. Their male counterparts however, are determined to win their first championship. Last year, the Kanaimas’ female squad emerged victorious after defeating Region 10’s powerhouse in a thrilling 4-2 final.

Head Coach Len Thomas expressed his confidence ahead of the games. “We’re feeling so confident that the females will take it for the third year in a row. For the males, we’re aiming to step up to the plate and follow in the footsteps of our female team,” Thomas said in a recent interview.

When asked about the team’s strategy, Thomas highlighted the importance of unity and ball control. “We try to keep the ball as much as possible so the other team has to chase it. That way, we dominate. We work together, train together, and even go on trips together. It’s that togetherness that drives us.”

With a strong team spirit and a well-established game plan, the GT Kanaimas are poised to put on an exciting display in this year’s Heritage Games.