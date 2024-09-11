Accountability and Good Governance in sports on show by the GOA/NSC

Hear Me Out!

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The recent joint statement from the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) regarding the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) marks a significant moment for sports governance in Guyana.

The decision to cease engagement with GASA and no longer recognize it as a “sports association in good standing” highlights long-standing governance issues within the sport of swimming in the country.

While this move is a step in the right direction, it also underscores the need for strong governance across all sports organizations to protect athletes and uphold the integrity of sports in Guyana.

GOOD GOVERNANCE IN SPORTS

Good governance is crucial in sports. It sets the foundation for transparency, accountability, and ethical behaviour within sports organizations.

When governance is weak or corrupt, the risk of misconduct, mismanagement, and exploitation increases.

This not only affects the athletes but also undermines public confidence in the sports they follow and support.

Governance failures can lead to a host of issues, ranging from financial mismanagement to ethical violations.

In the case of GASA, the improprieties within its administration were well-known for some time.

The fact that the GOA and NSC only recently took action suggests that there has been a tolerance for poor governance that should have been addressed sooner.

Good governance requires proactive leadership and the willingness to confront uncomfortable truths to ensure that sports organizations are run ethically and effectively.

By taking action now, the GOA and NSC are sending a strong message that misconduct will not be tolerated.

However, it is important to note that while the GOA and NSC’s decision to cease engagement with GASA is a step forward, it falls short of addressing all the key issues.

One glaring omission in their statement is the failure to address the serious allegations of sexual misconduct by some coaches.

Allegations of abuse in sports are not just administrative matters; they are matters of safety and ethics, which must be handled with the utmost care and urgency.

The fact that some coaches implicated in these allegations are still being selected to represent Guyana internationally, raises significant concerns about safeguarding athletes.

Ensuring athlete safety should be a top priority for all sports associations, and it is essential that the GOA and NSC take steps to address these allegations thoroughly and transparently.

WHY STRONG GOVERNANCE MATTERS

The GASA situation is just one example of the broader governance challenges facing sports in Guyana.

Sports associations across the board need to be held to higher standards of transparency, accountability, and virtuous conduct.

When governance is lacking, it creates an environment where misconduct can thrive, athletes’ rights can be violated, and public trust can be eroded. Moreover, without good governance, it becomes difficult to build the infrastructure and support systems needed to develop athletes and achieve success on the world stage.

In sports like swimming, governance is not just about managing day-to-day operations, it is about creating an environment where talent can flourish, and athletes are protected.

It is about ensuring that athletes, coaches, and officials are held to high ethical standards and that any breaches of those standards are dealt with promptly and fairly. Good governance also includes financial transparency, clear communication, and a commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

For a country like Guyana, which has a wealth of athletic talent, it is critical that sports organizations are governed in a way that supports the long-term development of athletes and the broader sports community.

The GOA and NSC’s involvement in addressing governance issues within GASA is a positive development, but their role must extend beyond swimming.

As the governing bodies for sports in Guyana, they have a responsibility to ensure that all sports associations operate with integrity and in compliance with national and international standards. This means holding associations accountable when they fail to meet these standards and providing the necessary support to help them improve.