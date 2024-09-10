Wounded gold snatcher gets bail

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man with a recent gunshot wound was on Monday granted bail at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court after he was charged with two counts of robbery under arms.

Elijah Martin, also known as Swims, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore. The charges allege that Martin, armed with a firearm and accompanied by another person, stole two gold chains and a gold band valued at $457,000 from Aqueena Allen and two gold chains valued at $400,000 from Carl Cummings at the Mario Taxi Service base on Russell Street, Charlestown. Both victims were employees at the taxi service and were on duty during the incident. Martin pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to police reports, the robbery took place around 13:16 hrs. Martin, riding as a pillion passenger on a motorcycle, dismounted and approached Allen, who was inside the dispatch office. He pointed a gun at her and forcibly took two gold chains and a gold band. Martin then moved to the office door, where he stole two more gold chains from Cummings. He fled the scene on the motorcycle, heading south on Russell Street.

Following the robbery, police obtained CCTV footage and arrested Martin on August 16, 2024. At the time of his arrest, Martin had a gunshot wound to his abdomen, for which he was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. He was discharged on August 22, 2024. During interrogation, Martin confessed to the crime. Despite the prosecutor’s objections based on Martin’s prior criminal record for similar offenses, bail was granted in the amount of $50,000. Martin is scheduled to appear in court again on October 21, 2024.