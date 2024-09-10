Region Six REO pays courtesy visit to BCB Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Cricket Academy

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) ongoing Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh cricket academy continued activities with a large number of young cricketers heavily involved.

Sessions continued at Port Mourant Ground this past weekend, with a special visit from Region 6 REO Narindra Persaud.

REO Persaud paid the courtesy visit to the Academy as he saw first-hand the work done by the players and coaches, which revolved around the fundamentals of the sport.

Cricketers ran a number of simulations including individual and team game scenarios. Coaches were able to assess the level of cricket competence possessed by the players; who demonstrated diligence, form and understanding.

Meanwhile, over 40 U17 players were called up by the BCB for U17 Academy. Players 17 year-old from East Bank, New Amsterdam, Canje and Lower Corentyne were all present last weekend as part of the introduction.