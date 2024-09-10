P&P Insurance Cycling Classic set to return after brief pause

Kaieteur Sports – The much-anticipated 2024 P&P Insurance Brokers Cycling Classic is set to make its grand return on Saturday (September 14) at the National Park’s Inner Circuit, marking a key event on this year’s cycling calendar.

After a brief five-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cycling Classic makes a triumphant return. The event, conceived by retired cyclist and administrator Hassan Mohamed, promises to showcase some of the nation’s top cycling talent, all vying for championship glory.

P&P Insurance continues to demonstrate its commitment to local sports, particularly cycling, by sponsoring the Classic once again. Their support remains vital in fostering athletic development in Guyana. This year’s competition is expected to be bigger and better, with organisers eager to deliver a thrilling spectacle after the long break.

Vice President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), Linden Dowridge, expressed excitement about the event’s return. He also emphasized the longstanding partnership between the GCF and P&P Insurance.

“In a brief conversation with Mr. Bish Pandy, seeking sponsorship, his response was immediate. He simply asked, ‘What took you so long? Come into the office and let’s make it happen,” Dowridge recalled.

With P&P Insurance Brokers’ continued backing, expectations are high for increased participation and spectator engagement. The organisers are confident that this year’s Classic will set new benchmarks in competitive cycling and event organization.

The event is set to take center stage this Saturday as the action pedals off at the Inner Circuit of the National Park, Thomas Lands.