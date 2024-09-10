Over 500 drivers caught speeding within the last week 

Latest update September 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 10, 2024 News
…26 charged for drunk driving
Kaieteur News – Police across the country made out 2614 traffic cases between September 1 and September 7, 2024, with speeding being leading the list of offences and 26 people charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI).
According to a report issued by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), 576 tickets were issued for exceeding the speed limit, with Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice,) recording 248 of that amount.
With regard to DUI, 26 cases were made out with equal number charged for court. Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) recorded most of DUI cases with 14 of that amount. It is reported that seven cases were made for failure to wear seat belt, while 108 for driver and pillion rider failure to wear safety helmets. In addition, 88 cases were recorded for unlit motor vehicle (rear and front), and 35 cases were made for unlicensed drivers. Further, 223 cases were made against drivers for prohibition of tinted glass, with Region Three recording 137 cases of that amount.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 10, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana women’s hockey team has selected its final squad for the 2024 Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Challenge, set to take place in Hamilton, Bermuda, from...
Sep 10, 2024
Sep 10, 2024
Sep 10, 2024
Sep 10, 2024
Sep 10, 2024
Kaieteur News – The notion that cyberspace should exist in some fictional realm, free from the meddling hands of governments... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]