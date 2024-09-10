Latest update September 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Over 500 drivers caught speeding within the last week 

Sep 10, 2024 News

…26 charged for drunk driving

Kaieteur News – Police across the country made out 2614 traffic cases between September 1 and September 7, 2024, with speeding being leading the list of offences and 26 people charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

School children being educated by police rank during sensitization session

According to a report issued by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), 576 tickets were issued for exceeding the speed limit, with Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice,) recording 248 of that amount.

With regard to DUI, 26 cases were made out with equal number charged for court. Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) recorded most of DUI cases with 14 of that amount. It is reported that seven cases were made for failure to wear seat belt, while 108 for driver and pillion rider failure to wear safety helmets. In addition, 88 cases were recorded for unlit motor vehicle (rear and front), and 35 cases were made for unlicensed drivers. Further, 223 cases were made against drivers for prohibition of tinted glass, with Region Three recording 137 cases of that amount.

 

