GHB selects strong Women’s team for PAHF Challenge in Bermuda

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana women’s hockey team has selected its final squad for the 2024 Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Challenge, set to take place in Hamilton, Bermuda, from September 20-28. This tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2025 PAHF Cup in Uruguay and is Guyana’s sole route to the World Cup.

As the lowest-ranked team in the competition, Guyana faces a daunting task in their bid to claim the top spot. The six competing teams are led by Mexico, ranked 37th in the world, followed by Peru at 41st, Brazil at 54th, Jamaica at 67th, Bermuda at 68th, and Guyana at 70th.

Guyana’s last appearance in the PAHF Challenge was in 2011, where they finished as runners-up to Uruguay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Only five players from that squad remain: goalkeeper Alysa Xavier, Gabriella Xavier, Trisha Woodroffe, Samantha Fernandes, and Chantelle Fernandes.

National coach Philip Fernandes believes the team is a well-balanced mix of youth and experience. He noted, “We’ve lost some key players from our last national team, like sweeper Ulrica Sutherland and midfielder Marzana Fiedtkou, but the younger players are highly skilled and have gained more maturity since our last appearance. I expect our team to be very competitive, and hopefully, we can pull off some surprises. Our goal is to finish on top, despite the odds.”

Guyana will open the tournament against fast-improving Peru on Saturday, September 21, followed by a match against pre-tournament favorites Mexico on Sunday, September 22. After a rest day on the 23rd, the team will face Brazil and Paraguay on Tuesday, September 24, and Wednesday, September 25, respectively.

Their final pool match will be against hosts Bermuda on Friday, September 27. Once the pool stage is complete, teams will be seeded for placement matches, including the 5th & 6th place match, the bronze medal match, and the final, all scheduled for Saturday, September 28.

The full team includes goalkeeper Alysa Xavier; defenders Kezia Chinian, Kirsten Gomes, Makeda Harding, Tekeisha Deleon, and Trisha Woodroffe; midfielders Clayza Bobb, Gabriella Xavier, Madison Fernandes, and Sarah Klautky; and strikers Abosaide Cadogan, Carolyn Deane, Chantelle Fernandes, Makaylah Poole, Princessa Wilkie, and Samantha Fernandes.