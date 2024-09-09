Jilted man kills wife, wounds self

Kaieteur News – A woman was on Sunday stabbed to death by her reputed husband who also wounded his nephew and attempted to kill himself during a fit of rage at Free and Easy, West Bank Demerara, Region Three.

Dead is 29-year-old Alexis Roxanne Harris called ‘Cullie’ a farmer of Hill Foot, Linden Soesdyke Highway. The woman was allegedly murdered by her reputed husband, James Lord at about 12:20hrs. In a press release police stated that the now deceased was living with the suspect and their children at Hill Foot, Linden Soesdyke Highway. According to the police about two months ago the couple had a misunderstanding and she was allegedly assaulted by the suspect who threatened to kill her. As a result she moved out of the home with her children, to her sister’s residence in Free and Easy, West Bank Demerara.

It is alleged that at about 12:00hrs on Sunday, the suspect visited the sister’s residence to see his children. It is claimed that Harris was on her cell phone, and this angered the suspect, who took away the cell phone and broke it. It is further reported that the deceased then went and sat on the stairway outside, but the suspect followed her, took out a knife from his haversack, and attempted to stab her. His nephew, Junior Lord, who was there at the time, heard the commotion and intervened. He attempted to take away the knife, but the suspect dealt him a stab wound to his abdomen and he fell. The suspect then rushed towards the deceased and stabbed her in her left breast and on her right hand. She ran and collapsed into a nearby drain, while the suspect made good his escape on foot to the sea dam area.

Junior Lord was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital by public-spirited citizens where he was treated and admitted as a patient in a stable but serious condition. The scene was processed, and the body of Harris was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty. The body was then taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, with the assistance of public-spirited citizens, police arrested the suspect. Upon his arrest, two wounds were observed to his abdomen, which he claimed were self-inflicted. The EMT was summoned, and he was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he remains under guard by police. Investigations are ongoing.