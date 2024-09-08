Latest update September 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

WDFA Senior League kicks off today at Uitvlugt ground

Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Men’s Senior League, sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), is set to kick off today at the Uitvlugt ground.

This marks the beginning of one of Region Three’s most exciting football competitions, with eight teams from across West Demerara competing for the 2024 title.

In a demonstration of its commitment to the development of club football, the GFF took the opportunity to support the league by distributing official match balls to the participating teams. This initiative highlights the importance of grassroots football in the country, allowing players to showcase their skills and further grow the sport across Guyana.

GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph, who attended the opening ceremony, emphasized that this initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen football infrastructure throughout the country. “Grassroots and club football form the foundation of our national football program,” Joseph explained.

“This Senior League plays a crucial role in identifying emerging talent and ensuring they have the resources to succeed. Providing quality equipment, such as footballs, is just one way we are supporting local associations.”

This year’s edition of the WDFA Men’s Senior League is expected to be particularly thrilling, with each team determined to claim the championship.

The atmosphere at the Uitvlugt ground will be buzzing as Pouderoyen Football Club (FC) faces off against Eagle FC in the opening match at 2:00 p.m., setting the stage for a fiercely competitive season. Later in the day, Uitvlugt Warriors FC will take on Beaver’s FC in another eagerly awaited matchup.

Looking ahead, the WDFA Men’s Senior League is expected to continue growing in stature. As the competition progresses over the coming weeks, fans can look forward to top-tier football and many unforgettable moments.

