Wakenaam and VNS Over-40 to clash on Sunday in T20 fixture

Sep 08, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Wakenaam and VNS Cricket Club will clash in an Over-40 T20 fixture on Sunday at the Wakenaam Community Center ground, Good Success.

The match is being sponsored by Mustak Mohamed and Khemraj Surujpaul, will bowl off at 13:00hrs and a keen contest is anticipated.

The Wakenaam side will be led by Mustak Mohamed and includes the likes of Zameer Zaman, Seon Venture, Jaggernauth Manbodh, Wazir Khan and Gladewin Henry Snr.

Mohan Chatram will spearhead VNS CC with support from Kennard Lewis, Unnis Yusuf, Aditya Kadarnauth, Davindra Ramdihal, Parsuram Jairam and Karnesh Gopie.

Captain of the Wakenaam team, Mohamed, said his boys are confident despite little prepraration due to the recent inclement weather and is urging the fans to show support.

Teams; Wakenaam Over-40-Mustak Mohamed (C) , Jaggernauth Manbodh, Cleon Venture, Seon Venture, Mahase Ramnarine, Zameer Zaman, Wazeer Mlohamed, Siddiq Mohamed, Wazir Khan, Heera Sukram , Gladewin Henry Snr., Kamal Khan, Nazeer Mohamed , Vijay Persaud, Nokta Moses, Safraz Mohamed  and Beesham Moses. Khemraj Surujpaul (Manager), Zaheer Mohamed (Coach).

VNS CC- Mohan Chatram (C ), Davindra Ramdihal, Kennard Lewis, Bernard Lewis, Doodnauth Dhanraj , Michael Richardson, Parsuram Jairam, Leorayan Ramlakhan, Unnis Yusuf, Aditya Kadarnauth, Rajiv Kadarnauth and Karnesh Gopie.

