Latest update September 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Tahir, Motie help Warriors crush Kings by 6 wickets

Sep 08, 2024 Sports

Johnson Charles of St Lucia Kings is dismissed by Keemo Paul of Guyana Amazon Warriors during their Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match (Getty Images)

Johnson Charles of St Lucia Kings is dismissed by Keemo Paul of Guyana Amazon Warriors during their Men’s 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match (Getty Images)

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024…

– Gurbaz 19-ball 47 highlights chase

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Amazon Warriors spin twins Gudakesh Motie and captain, Imran Tahir, continued their clockwork as they shared six wickets for the second straight game to help tighten the screws on the home team by 6-wickets, in their match which was slightly affected by rain.

Gudakesh Motie is now the leading wicket taker in the 2024 season of the Republic Bank CPL following three consecutive 3-wicket hauls. (Getty Images)

Gudakesh Motie is now the leading wicket taker in the 2024 season of the Republic Bank CPL following three consecutive 3-wicket hauls. (Getty Images)

Mirroring their performances from the last game, leg-spinner Tahir (3-29) and his younger partner, left-arm spinner Motie (3-16) kept the Kings to an even 100 all out in 14.3 overs last night at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

Only Mathew Forde (31) managed to look threatening with his three sixes with opener Johnson Charles (19), the next-best scorer.

Fast-bowling all-rounders Keemo Paul (2-19) who continues to bowl himself back into form and South African fast-bowler Dwaine Pretorius (1-10), were other wicket-takers for the Warriors, who made light work of the target.

The champs ended on 101-4 in 10 overs after new Warriors draftee, New Zealand’s Tim Robinson (33) provided the ideal start along with the explosive Rahmanullah Gurbaz (47).

Robinson hit 3 fours and 2 sixes before wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad (3-22) broke the opening stand of 62, removing both openers; but not before the Afghan Gurbaz slammed 7 sixes.

Ahmad then removed Shai Hope (11), while Azam Khan (0) fell to speedster Alzarri Joseph (1-18). Shimron Hetmyer (8*) and Paul (1*) eventually took the Warriors home without any hiccups.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Tahir, Motie help Warriors crush Kings by 6 wickets

Tahir, Motie help Warriors crush Kings by 6 wickets

Sep 08, 2024

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024… – Gurbaz 19-ball 47 highlights chase Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Amazon Warriors spin twins Gudakesh Motie and captain, Imran Tahir, continued...
Read More
Showstoppers is the new Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Champion

Showstoppers is the new Guinness ‘Greatest of...

Sep 08, 2024

GBA to upgrade U-16 Programme to National level

GBA to upgrade U-16 Programme to National level

Sep 08, 2024

WDFA Senior League kicks off today at Uitvlugt ground

WDFA Senior League kicks off today at Uitvlugt...

Sep 08, 2024

“West Side won’t be the best side at President’s Cup,” says J’s Racing Stable

“West Side won’t be the best side at...

Sep 08, 2024

RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Cricket team to spearhead celebration

RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Cricket team to...

Sep 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • An electoral eclair

    Kaieteur News – The ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC) knows how to win elections. Their history... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]