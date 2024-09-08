Tahir, Motie help Warriors crush Kings by 6 wickets

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024…

– Gurbaz 19-ball 47 highlights chase

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Amazon Warriors spin twins Gudakesh Motie and captain, Imran Tahir, continued their clockwork as they shared six wickets for the second straight game to help tighten the screws on the home team by 6-wickets, in their match which was slightly affected by rain.

Mirroring their performances from the last game, leg-spinner Tahir (3-29) and his younger partner, left-arm spinner Motie (3-16) kept the Kings to an even 100 all out in 14.3 overs last night at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

Only Mathew Forde (31) managed to look threatening with his three sixes with opener Johnson Charles (19), the next-best scorer.

Fast-bowling all-rounders Keemo Paul (2-19) who continues to bowl himself back into form and South African fast-bowler Dwaine Pretorius (1-10), were other wicket-takers for the Warriors, who made light work of the target.

The champs ended on 101-4 in 10 overs after new Warriors draftee, New Zealand’s Tim Robinson (33) provided the ideal start along with the explosive Rahmanullah Gurbaz (47).

Robinson hit 3 fours and 2 sixes before wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad (3-22) broke the opening stand of 62, removing both openers; but not before the Afghan Gurbaz slammed 7 sixes.

Ahmad then removed Shai Hope (11), while Azam Khan (0) fell to speedster Alzarri Joseph (1-18). Shimron Hetmyer (8*) and Paul (1*) eventually took the Warriors home without any hiccups.