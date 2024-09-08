Guyana’s Dr. Rita Persaud cops prestigious “Women Changemaker of the Year Award”

Kaieteur News – Dr. Rita Persaud, a Canada-based Guyanese University Professor, has been awarded the prestigious “Women Changemaker of the Year Award” by the Girl Child Education (GISR) Foundation of India.

This recognition, which highlights exceptional women in various fields, was presented during the Fifth International Inspirational Women Awards (IIWA) 2024, held on July 27 in Delhi, India.

The GISR Foundation is a non-government, not-for-profit organization registered under the Central Government’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs in India.

The organization plays a proactive role in India’s development process by providing education to underprivileged Girl Children. GISR helps students find their passion, their aim and help them to have a better future. The organization notes that in a country where girls are worshipped as goddesses, for some reasons they are deprived of their basic rights such as an education.

As such, the GISR Foundation, is dedicated to supporting girls’ education, selects only a few individuals each year to receive this distinguished award. The honour is part of an international initiative aimed at acknowledging individuals with outstanding achievements, exceptional performance, and extraordinary talent across various roles, including researchers, academicians, mentors, advisors, trainers, and thought leaders.

In a congratulatory letter, the foundation praised Dr. Persaud for her remarkable contributions and unwavering commitment to excellence. “Your remarkable achievements have earned you this coveted recognition, and we are truly proud of you,” the letter stated.

Dr. Persaud is a Professor, employed at Wilfrid Laurier University (WLU), Waterloo, and George Brown College (GBC), Toronto where she teaches human resources and business. Born in Guyana, South America, Dr. Persaud migrated in the 1980s to Canada, lived most of her life in Canada and has been continuing her education ever since.

In Guyana, Dr. Persaud has become known for her philanthropic efforts and for generously donating millions of dollars worth of education material to the Ministry of Education, and the University of Guyana.