PNCR Executive Member Alan Munroe passes away

Latest update September 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has announced the passing of one of its long-serving members, Mr. Alan Munroe, JP, AA.
The party stated that Mr. Munroe passed away on Friday, September 6, 2024, at the Davis Memorial Hospital.
In a statement, the PNCR expressed deep sadness over the loss of Mr. Munroe, describing him as a stalwart of the party. He was also an Elder within the PNCR and played a significant role in the organization throughout his lifetime.
Mr. Munroe served in various capacities, including as Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council of Region Four, Co-chairman of the Joint Task Force on Local Government Reform, and Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission.
The PNCR extended heartfelt condolences to Mr. Munroe’s family, relatives, and friends during their time of mourning.
