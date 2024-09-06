Suriname beat Guyana 3-1 in League A baptism

– Golden Jaguars to face Martinique on Monday

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars experienced their League A Nations League debut against Suriname, suffering a 3-1 loss to their rivals last evening at the National Track and Field Centre.

The highly anticipated clash between Guyana and Suriname delivered on its promise, but ultimately, it was the visitors who left the Edinburgh facility with three points.

This match marked the return of international football for Guyana for the first time since their victory over The Bahamas (3-2) in League B last September.

Coach Jamal Shabazz’s team appeared to be the more aggressive side initially.

However, 18 minutes into the contest, Djevencio van der Kust scored, giving Suriname the lead.

Van der Kust, who plays for Sparta Rotterdam, currently 7th in the Eredivisie, the Netherlands’ top league, caught the Guyanese defenders off guard as he slipped into open space in the box and calmly placed his shot past goalkeeper Quillan Roberts.

The Golden Jaguars regrouped but could only muster a few half-chances until Omari Glasgow found the equalizer just before halftime.

Glasgow scored his 17th international goal from the penalty spot, leveling the score at 1-1 against Suriname.

The penalty was awarded after a surging run from Middlesbrough FC’s Isaiah Jones, who was fouled in the box.

The Chicago Fire FC forward Glasgow confidently converted Guyana’s first goal of the match.

With his goal, Glasgow is now just one goal away from matching Nigel Codrington’s all-time record of 18 goals.

Stephen Duke-McKenna replaced Daniel Wilson as the first substitution for Guyana at the start of the second half, injecting new energy into the Golden Jaguars’ attack.

Renewed, the Golden Jaguars once again put Suriname on the defensive, with Osaze De Rosario, who came on for Deon Moore, making an immediate impact.

De Rosario had a golden opportunity to put Guyana ahead but failed to control his dribble after getting past goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen.

Jaden Montnor eventually broke the deadlock in the 66th minute.

Roberts made several spectacular saves to keep Guyana in the match, but Aris Limassol FC’s player, who had tested the Guyanese custodian earlier, capitalized on his opportunity this time.

In the 83rd minute, former Netherlands U20 player Virgil Misidjan extended Suriname’s lead, prompting many Guyanese supporters to leave the country’s only international football venue.

Since Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson scored twice to lead Guyana to a 2-0 victory over Suriname at the Guyana National Stadium in 2016, the Golden Jaguars have suffered back-to-back losses to their South American neighbors, with scores of 2-3 in the 2016 Caribbean Cup and 1-2 in a friendly match in 2022.

Looking ahead, following yesterday’s match, Guyana will travel to Fort-de-France to face Martinique on Monday, September 9.

The Golden Jaguars are set to host Guatemala on October 11 and will then travel to Paramaribo for a return fixture against Suriname on October 15.

Guyana’s Starting XI: Quillan Roberts, Terence Vancooten, Reiss Greenidge, Curtez Kellman, Isaiah Jones, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Kadell Daniel, Daniel Wilson, Elliot Bonds (captain), Omari Glasgow, Deon Moore.

Suriname’s Starting XI: Etienne Vaessen, Anfernee Dijksteel, Leo Abena, Stefano Denswil (captain), Djevencio van der Kust, Immanuel-Johannes Pherai, Virgil Misidjan, Gyrano Kerk, Justin Lonwijk, Shaquille Pinas, Gleofilo Vlijter