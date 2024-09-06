Guyanese Fung, Campayne pummel their way into Pan American MMA Semi-final

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation is thrilled to announce that the local fighters recently battered their way into the semi-finals at the Pan American Games in Mexico.

Prize fighters John Campayne and Lyndon Fung have already traded blows in the local boxing scene, are now gearing up for a showdown of epic proportions.

Come today, Friday, they’ll step into the cage with one goal in mind: to secure their spot in the finals, where the battle for the gold or silver for Guyana will be decided.

But that’s not all, fight fans! Ezekiel “The Hammer” Persaud has bulldozed his way through the competition and secured his place in the finals on Saturday.

With two of heavy hitters in the Super Heavyweight division and one fierce contender in the Strawweight division, Guyana is well on its way to dominating the MMA scene at these Games.

Assistant Technical Director, Charles Greaves, reports that the team is laser-focused and riding high on momentum. The fighters are in peak condition, and their spirits are through the roof as they head into the next rounds. It’s all about heart, grit, and the relentless pursuit of victory from here on out.

Stay tuned as the fighters continue to make history in Mexico. The road to gold is paved with blood, sweat, and tears—but our fighters are ready to leave it all in the cage for Guyana, it was noted.