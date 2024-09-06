Latest update September 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

GCF announces Team for Caribbean Elite Cycling Championship

Sep 06, 2024 Sports

Young Aaron Newton was selected as part of Guyana’s seven-member team to represent at 2024 Caribbean Cycling Championships.

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has proudly unveiled its seven-member team set to represent the Golden Arrowhead at the highly anticipated 2024 Caribbean Elite Cycling Championship. The prestigious event is set to take center stage on local soil from November 9-10 in Georgetown, Guyana,

The team, composed of some of the country’s finest cyclists, includes Briton John from the We Stand United Cycling Club, Curtis Dey from KFC Evolution Cycling Club, Christopher Griffith from KFC Evolution Cycling Club, Kwame Ridley from Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club, Jamual John also of KARCC, Segun Hubbard from KFC Evolution Cycling Club, and youngster Aaron Newton from KFC Evolution Cycling Club.

These athletes have consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment, skill, and results in recent years, making them a formidable force in the Caribbean cycling arena. Among the standouts, Briton John is poised to make waves following his remarkable success at the 2024 Tour de Guiana, while the seasoned Jamual John aims to leverage his experience for a strong showing at this year’s championship. Rising star Aaron Newton has also proven his mettle, having recently impressed at the Farmsup 50-mile road race.

In a statement, the GCF expressed confidence in the team’s ability to shine on the regional stage: “We are confident they will represent Guyana with distinction at the Caribbean Elite Cycling Championship.”

The event will feature cyclists from across the Caribbean competing in time trial and road race events, fostering both competition and camaraderie among the region’s best.

The GCF also extended its gratitude to the We Stand United Cycling Club, Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycling Club, KFC Evolution Cycling Club, as well as sponsors, coaches, and supporters for their unwavering support of the athletes and the sport.

For more information on the championship and the team’s participation, the public is encouraged to contact GCF Racing Committee Vice President, Linden Dowridge, at 592-619-8147.

