Fire destroys storage bond in Sophia

Sep 06, 2024

Firefighters making their way to scene of the aftermath.

Kaieteur News – Fire of an unknown origin destroyed a storage bond located in ‘A’ Field, Sophia on Thursday afternoon.

The fire which started at approximately 14:30h quickly spread throughout the bond despite the prompt response from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). However, the fire fighters’ valiant efforts were unsuccessful as the bond was completely destroyed.

Residents in the community gathered as word of the fire spread, and thick black smoke billowed into the sky.

The aftermath of Thursday’s fire.

At the time of the fire, the owner (s) whose name is unknown was not at the premises. Kaieteur News understands that the bond stores wood, spare parts and other materials.

A damaged motorcycle.

Bahiyyah Fraser, a neighbour told Kaieteur News that the fire spread quickly.

“I saw the fire start from the neighbor’s side, and the wind just carried it. It all happened so fast,” Fraser who recently moved to the area said.

The woman told this publication that because of how fast the fire spread, a motorcycle belonging to a relative was burnt. She disclosed that no one lived at the bond and there were no signs of vagrants there.

“No, nobody lights fires around here,” she assured.

The GFS is investigating the cause of the fire. Up to press time, no statement has been issued on the fire. (Wayne Lyttle)

