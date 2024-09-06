Could Ballerz Empire and Showstoppers defend home-turf?

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Nat’l final

Kaieteur Sports – The West Demerara community will come alive tonight when the national finals of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition is staged, at the Pouderoyen Market Tarmac.

Nine teams will be vying for top honours and prize monies totalling more than $2million along with trophies and bragging rights for one year.

The host will have two teams to in champion Ballerz Empire and previous champion Showstoppers as their representatives along with the usual vociferous band of supporters.

Word coming out of the community is that they’ve been working hard at training to ensure that the major spoils remain on the West Side.

However, a look at the pedigree of the other teams will show that the hosts will have to perform at their level best to repel the opposing teams.

Georgetown will have as their representatives newly crowned champion Laing Avenue and runner-up North Ruimveldt and as the record will show usually have some of the strongest teams nationally.

Linden is another community that send a very strong team and they will have multiple times champion Silver Bullets as their representative, while East Coast that did not have the luxury of hosting a tournament this year will be hoping that reigning champion Lilliendaal Hustlers bring home the coveted hardware.

Berbice will be represented by East Bank Gunners and they too looked impressive in their march to the Zone crown, while Bartica’s Mighty Rulers performed similarly against their opponents to earn the right to contend for the national title.

The final team in the competition is Essequibo’s All Stars winners of their inaugural zone tournament and they would no doubt be aiming to convince the Organisers that the standard of play in the Region is just as good as the other zones.

Meanwhile, the winning team will cart off $1million and trophy, while second, third and fourth place finishers take home $500,000, $350,000 and $200,000 respectively.

Fans are being promised giveaways throughout the night’s proceedings.