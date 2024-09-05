Shabazz urges fans to roar with the Golden Jaguars today against Suriname

– International football returns to Edinburgh

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Dubbed the beginning of an important journey in Guyana’s football history, Golden Jaguars head coach Jamaal Shabazz is calling on fans to rally behind the team today as they face Suriname at the National Track and Field Centre, starting at 4:00 PM.

Guyana will take on their Dutch-speaking rivals in their opening match of League A of the CONCACAF Nations League—an achievement that Coach Shabazz believes fans should take pride in, urging them to be the 12th man on the field.

“The proudest moment of my life is representing Guyana. It’s always a huge honour for me, and I take it very seriously, always putting my best foot forward,” Shabazz told Kaieteur News ahead of the match against what he considers “a formidable opponent.”

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since Suriname’s 2-1 victory at the Franklin Essed Stadium in Paramaribo on February 1, 2022.

It will also mark the Golden Jaguars’ first home game since their 3-2 win over The Bahamas in League B of the Nations League in September 2023.

“As a staff, we put the most pressure on ourselves; we don’t feel any pressure from the outside. We push ourselves because we want to deliver for the country,” Shabazz said, addressing the challenge of performing on CONCACAF’s biggest Nations League stage, especially while playing at home for the first time in a year.

“But we can’t do it alone…this is why we need the fans to come out and support the team. This is not a time to be silent. We need the fans to come out and give us that push, and in return, we will give our best,” Shabazz urged Golden Jaguars supporters.

The coach also addressed concerns about the 4:00 PM kick-off time, which has raised questions among some dedicated fans.

“We’ve put any issues about the start time behind us. We’ve accepted it, and we’re ready. We’re born in the Caribbean, and even those born overseas have Caribbean roots, so the sun is nothing new to us. We’re prepared,” Shabazz assured.

Meanwhile, with Middlesbrough FC star Isaiah Jones joining the squad, becoming Shabazz’s highest-profile player, the Trinidadian coach noted that the team’s playing style will not be disrupted but rather enhanced by the attacker’s abilities.

“We’re not rigid about systems. As a staff, we don’t believe systems win matches; it’s the tactics, effort, and attitude that players bring on game day and how we select the team,” Shabazz explained.

The Golden Jaguars have won their last five home matches across all competitions. Heading into the Nations League with an unbeaten record in League B, Shabazz added, “We’re very fluid; over the last year, it may have seemed like we played with one system, but we’ve been adapting from game to game.”

“Over the years, Suriname has been a formidable opponent, and in recent years, they’ve gotten even stronger,” Shabazz said, touching the team’s top-calibre players, including Sheraldo Becker who plays with La Liga side, Real Betis.

Shabazz added, “Now we’ve earned the right to be here, and we want to stay. To do that, we need good results, and playing at home is the perfect start. We’re ready to give our best.”

All eyes will be on Jones, the Middlesbrough FC, who previously stated “It’s a privilege to play for your country, especially at home, and to get three points…” He added that he is looking forward to facing his Middlesbrough FC teammate, Anfernee Dijksteel, who will represent Suriname.

Omari Glasgow, whose seven goals in five matches earned him the League B top scorer and Best Young Player titles, told Kaieteur News that individual accolades are behind him as he focuses on replicating or bettering his performances, which played a significant role in guiding the Golden Jaguars to League A.

“I enjoy going out there and performing for the team; it’s about the team, scoring goals, and I hope to continue scoring and helping the team,” the 20-year-old forward noted.

With 16 goals in 24 appearances for the Golden Jaguars, the Chicago Fire FC forward is just two goals shy of Nigel Codrington’s all-time record of 18 goals.

However, Glasgow’s only focus is on starting the country’s Nations League campaign with a win, adding “the guys are excited for this journey, and we’re looking forward to victory on Thursday and then moving on to the next match.”