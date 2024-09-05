Latest update September 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Police searching for “Leo” in relation to man impaled on fence

Sep 05, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police on the East Coast Demerara are investigating the death of 54-year-old Deryck Sattan-Persaud, also known as “Chowmein Man,” who was found unresponsive at Fourth Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

According to the police, a 64-year-old brush cutter operator was working in the area around noon on Tuesday, when he was approached by a man known only as “Leo.”

Leo reportedly asked for assistance in removing Sattan-Persaud, whose upper body was embedded in the grillwork of a fence.

Upon arriving at the scene, police and emergency services found Sattan-Persaud unresponsive. A doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation later pronounced him dead at the scene. The Crime Laboratory team from CID Headquarters processed the area as investigations continue.

The body of Sattan-Persaud, who resided at Lot 102 Second Street, Industry, East Coast Demerara, was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where a postmortem examination will be conducted.

Police are currently searching for the man known as “Leo,” who may hold vital information regarding the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

