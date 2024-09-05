NDC councillors to face prosecution for illegal sale of State lands – AG

Kaieteur News – Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall SC has warned that the Government is looking into the illegal sale of State lands by councillors of Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and other local authorities.

During a segment of his weekly ‘Issues in the News’ programme on Tuesday night, Nandlall, said the government is aware of some NDCs councillors selling public lands illegally. Nandlall explained that NDCs are not allowed to rent or sell public lands without express permission from the Minister of Local Government.

According to the AG, these lands include any state or reserve lands that fall within the area under the management of the NDC. And any councillor renting or selling land is doing so illegally.

“Information received is that NDCs are selling lands, and councillors themselves are buying the lands …So, it intends to take serious action in the coming days,” Nandlall said. The AG emphasised that any unsanctioned rental or sale is illegal and both the buyers and sellers are engaging in fraudulent activities.

Nandlall issued a public warning to defaulting councillors and buyers. If the warning is not heeded, he said: "Actions will start to unfold in a few days. So, the government will refer such arrangements to the Police so that the buyers and sellers can be prosecuted.