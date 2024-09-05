Latest update September 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

NDC councillors to face prosecution for illegal sale of State lands – AG

Sep 05, 2024 News

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC

Kaieteur News – Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall SC has warned that the Government is looking into the illegal sale of State lands by councillors of Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and other local authorities.

During a segment of his weekly ‘Issues in the News’ programme on Tuesday night,  Nandlall, said the government is aware of some NDCs councillors selling public lands illegally.  Nandlall explained that NDCs are not allowed to rent or sell public lands without express permission from the Minister of Local Government.

According to the AG, these lands include any state or reserve lands that fall within the area under the management of the NDC. And any councillor renting or selling land is doing so illegally.

“Information received is that NDCs are selling lands, and councillors themselves are buying the lands …So, it intends to take serious action in the coming days,” Nandlall said. The AG emphasised that any unsanctioned rental or sale is illegal and both the buyers and sellers are engaging in fraudulent activities.

Nandlall issued a public warning to defaulting councillors and buyers. If the warning is not heeded, he said: “Actions will start to unfold in a few days. So, the government will refer such arrangements to the Police so that the buyers and sellers can be prosecuted. The AG emphasized that any unsanctioned rental or sale is illegal and both the buyers and sellers are engaging in fraudulent activities.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Shabazz urges fans to roar with the Golden Jaguars today against Suriname

Shabazz urges fans to roar with the Golden Jaguars today against...

Sep 05, 2024

– International football returns to Edinburgh By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Dubbed the beginning of an important journey in Guyana’s football history, Golden Jaguars head coach...
Read More
Hetmyer, Gurbaz, Motie, Tahir fire Amazon Warriors to 40-run win over Patriots in high-scoring war

Hetmyer, Gurbaz, Motie, Tahir fire Amazon...

Sep 05, 2024

P&P Insurance reaffirms sponsorship for GCF Cycling Classic 2024

P&P Insurance reaffirms sponsorship for GCF...

Sep 05, 2024

2024 Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ season concludes tomorrow

2024 Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ season...

Sep 05, 2024

GCC wraps up successful Igloo Hockey Festival

GCC wraps up successful Igloo Hockey Festival

Sep 05, 2024

BIG MAN CRICKET- GY O50s cricket continues this weekend with 3 more matches

BIG MAN CRICKET- GY O50s cricket continues this...

Sep 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]