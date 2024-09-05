Latest update September 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man wanted for money laundering arrested

Sep 05, 2024 News

…SOCU urges victims to come forward

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) through the Special Organised Crime Unity (SOCU) has arrested a man who a wanted bulletin was issued for in relation to his alleged involvement in money laundering and other financial crimes.

Arrested: Raheshwar Persaud also known as ‘Raj Persaud’ or ‘Dave Persaud’

Arrested: Raheshwar Persaud also known as ‘Raj Persaud’ or ‘Dave Persaud’

Raheshwar Persaud also known as ‘Raj Persaud’ or ‘Dave Persaud’ allegedly committed these financial crimes in February 2019.

Police reported that Persaud during that time targeted several persons in his alleged fraudulent schemes which involved selling properties and vehicles he did not own. Further, it is alleged that Persaud pretending to be a police officer allegedly collected large sums from persons claiming that he could assist them with police-related matters.

To this end, SOCU is requesting of persons who were allegedly defrauded by Persaud, or anyone associated with him to contact them through telephone number, 592-225-3079. “Come forward to make reports and give statements so the lawful course of action can be taken,” police reported while noting that all information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Shabazz urges fans to roar with the Golden Jaguars today against Suriname

Shabazz urges fans to roar with the Golden Jaguars today against...

Sep 05, 2024

– International football returns to Edinburgh By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Dubbed the beginning of an important journey in Guyana’s football history, Golden Jaguars head coach...
Read More
Hetmyer, Gurbaz, Motie, Tahir fire Amazon Warriors to 40-run win over Patriots in high-scoring war

Hetmyer, Gurbaz, Motie, Tahir fire Amazon...

Sep 05, 2024

P&P Insurance reaffirms sponsorship for GCF Cycling Classic 2024

P&P Insurance reaffirms sponsorship for GCF...

Sep 05, 2024

2024 Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ season concludes tomorrow

2024 Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ season...

Sep 05, 2024

GCC wraps up successful Igloo Hockey Festival

GCC wraps up successful Igloo Hockey Festival

Sep 05, 2024

BIG MAN CRICKET- GY O50s cricket continues this weekend with 3 more matches

BIG MAN CRICKET- GY O50s cricket continues this...

Sep 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]