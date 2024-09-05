Man wanted for money laundering arrested

Latest update September 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 05, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) through the Special Organised Crime Unity (SOCU) has arrested a man who a wanted bulletin was issued for in relation to his alleged involvement in money laundering and other financial crimes.
Raheshwar Persaud also known as ‘Raj Persaud’ or ‘Dave Persaud’ allegedly committed these financial crimes in February 2019.
Police reported that Persaud during that time targeted several persons in his alleged fraudulent schemes which involved selling properties and vehicles he did not own. Further, it is alleged that Persaud pretending to be a police officer allegedly collected large sums from persons claiming that he could assist them with police-related matters.
To this end, SOCU is requesting of persons who were allegedly defrauded by Persaud, or anyone associated with him to contact them through telephone number, 592-225-3079. “Come forward to make reports and give statements so the lawful course of action can be taken,” police reported while noting that all information will be treated with strict confidentiality.
