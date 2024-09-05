GTA throws weight behind inaugural Caribbean Content Creators summit

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced its sponsorship and endorsement of the inaugural Caribbean Content Creators and Influencers Summit, produced by Anna Media & Entertainment Network.

This event will take place from October 3-5, 2024, at the Ramada Princess Hotel in Georgetown, Guyana, the GTA said in a press release. The summit aims to bring together leading content creators, influencers, industry professionals, and policymakers from across the Caribbean to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and promote the region’s digital economy. By aligning with this event, the GTA seeks to leverage the power of social media and digital content to increase tourism to Guyana.

The Caribbean Content Creators and Influencers Summit will feature renowned keynote speakers, including influencers and content creators who will share their insights and experiences. These speakers include Stacey DosSantos Rahaman, Co-founder of Visit Guyana; Daniel Loveless, Executive Producer of What Yuh Know; and Tenille Clarke, Managing Director and publicist of Chambers Media Solutions in Trinidad and Tobago, among many others. The summit will also feature interactive sessions, cultural showcases, and an influencer incubator, providing attendees with valuable insights, networking opportunities, and professional development.

By attracting visitors from across the Caribbean and beyond, the summit will directly contribute to increased tourism revenue for Guyana. This influx of tourists will stimulate local businesses, such as hotels, restaurants, and transportation services, leading to economic growth in various sectors. Moreover, the summit’s focus on content creation and influencer marketing will help enhance Guyana’s brand exposure on a regional and international scale, positioning the country as a desirable tourist destination. Additionally, the event’s emphasis on talent development will foster the growth of local content creators and influencers. This will strengthen Guyana’s digital economy and create new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. By nurturing homegrown talent, Guyana can develop its unique digital content ecosystem, enhancing its appeal as a vibrant and dynamic destination.

To purchase tickets online, visit www.eventbrite.com, and search for Caribbean Content Creators & Influencer Summit. For more information about the Caribbean Content Creators and Influencers Summit, please contact [email protected], or call +592-664-8171.