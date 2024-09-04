Wiltshire, Hunte dominoes tourney set for September 15 at Pouderoyen

Latest update September 4th, 2024 12:56 AM
Sep 04, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Mark Wiltshire and David Hunte will be hosting a dominoes competition on September 15 at Hunte’s residence, Middle Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.
The competition which is dubbed ‘Sunday in the Country’, will commence at 14:30hrs; entrance fee is $15,000 for male teams and $10,000 for female teams.
$100,000 has been added to the prizes (in the pot) and the best female player in the first round will receive a hamper and $5000; the best female player in the tournament will receive $10,000.
All GNDA rules will be in effect and teams can contact Wiltshire on 659 8672 or Hunte on 696 1851 for registration.
