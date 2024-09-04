Latest update September 4th, 2024 12:56 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Wiltshire, Hunte dominoes tourney set for September 15 at Pouderoyen

Sep 04, 2024 Sports

Mark Wiltshire with the prizes.

Mark Wiltshire with the prizes.

Kaieteur Sports – Mark Wiltshire and David Hunte will be hosting a dominoes competition on September 15 at Hunte’s residence, Middle Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

The competition which is dubbed ‘Sunday in the Country’, will commence at 14:30hrs; entrance fee is $15,000 for male teams and $10,000 for female teams.

$100,000 has been added to the prizes (in the pot) and the best female player in the first round will receive a hamper and $5000; the best female player in the tournament will receive $10,000.

All GNDA rules will be in effect and teams can contact Wiltshire on 659 8672 or Hunte on 696 1851 for registration.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

MCYS/NSC lends support to Guyana Chess Federation Team for 45th Chess Olympiad

MCYS/NSC lends support to Guyana Chess Federation Team for 45th Chess...

Sep 04, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – In its continued effort to ensure that Guyanese athletes are afforded every opportunity to represent the Golden Arrowhead, the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of...
Read More
Fritz beats Zverev to end quarter-final heartache

Fritz beats Zverev to end quarter-final heartache

Sep 04, 2024

Spankhurst set for return at President’s Cup

Spankhurst set for return at President’s Cup

Sep 04, 2024

GTA Storm capture Canada Cup softball trophy

GTA Storm capture Canada Cup softball trophy

Sep 04, 2024

Coaches Hamid and Belgrave encourage youths to seek information on Netball after one week clinic concludes at MHS hard court

Coaches Hamid and Belgrave encourage youths to...

Sep 04, 2024

Wiltshire, Hunte dominoes tourney set for September 15 at Pouderoyen

Wiltshire, Hunte dominoes tourney set for...

Sep 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]