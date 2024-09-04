Latest update September 4th, 2024 12:44 AM

Venezuelan woman shot as police pursue getaway car

Sep 04, 2024

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan woman was shot in her left buttock as police pursued a getaway car on Monday afternoon on Lime Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

In a press release, police said that an investigation into the incident has been launched and a policeman is under close arrest.

The incident involved two ranks from the Brickdam Police Station’s Impact Base Anti-Crime Patrol. According to reports, the officers were on duty when they attempted to stop a tinted vehicle for a search based on information they had received. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and sped away, prompting the officers to open fire while pursuing the car.

During the chase, a 28-year-old female Venezuelan bystander was hit by a bullet in her left buttock. She was taken immediately to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit, where she is currently awaiting surgery. The ranks involved in the incident have been placed under close arrest as the Office of Professional Responsibility conducts a thorough investigation into the matter.

