Venezuelan woman shot as police pursue getaway car

Latest update September 4th, 2024 12:44 AM
Sep 04, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan woman was shot in her left buttock as police pursued a getaway car on Monday afternoon on Lime Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.
In a press release, police said that an investigation into the incident has been launched and a policeman is under close arrest.
The incident involved two ranks from the Brickdam Police Station’s Impact Base Anti-Crime Patrol. According to reports, the officers were on duty when they attempted to stop a tinted vehicle for a search based on information they had received. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and sped away, prompting the officers to open fire while pursuing the car.
During the chase, a 28-year-old female Venezuelan bystander was hit by a bullet in her left buttock. She was taken immediately to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit, where she is currently awaiting surgery. The ranks involved in the incident have been placed under close arrest as the Office of Professional Responsibility conducts a thorough investigation into the matter.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 04, 2024Kaieteur Sports – In its continued effort to ensure that Guyanese athletes are afforded every opportunity to represent the Golden Arrowhead, the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of...
Sep 04, 2024
Sep 04, 2024
Sep 04, 2024
Sep 04, 2024
Sep 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – Maths has proven a problem for some of our politicians. And it now seems that the disease has spread... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]