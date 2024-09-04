Spankhurst set for return at President’s Cup

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s champion horse for 2023, Spankhurst is confirmed for the President’s Cup horserace meet on September 22 at Rising Sun Turf Club.

The crowd favorite missed the Guyana Cup due to injury, but according to new owner Jermaine Sripal, Spankhurst is fit and ready for September 22.

With Spankhurst being added to the star-studded roster, the President’s Cup will certainly be highly competitive. Spankhurst had four starts in 2024 and secured two victories, with the last coming at Port Mourant’s Easter Cup.

The horse is now owned by J’s Racing Stables. This new stable has also imported Nova Sol, the horse that ran second at this year’s Guyana Cup.

The competition will be out of this world as the Guyana Cup champion, Olympic Kremlin, President’s Cup defending champion John Bull, Easy Time and Stolen Money are some of the top-of-the-line horses that will be out for glory.

Approximately G$15 million will be divided among nine races at the President’s Cup.

The feature race of the President’s Cup will have a total purse of close to G$6,000,000 (six million) dollars and the race will be run at approximately eight furlongs.

That race will be open to all horses, three years old and over.

Entries will open on September 11, and entry forms for the President’s Cup will be at the Port Mourant Racecourse, the Rising Sun Turf Club, the Bush Lot United Turf Club & 106 Smyth Street, Werk-En-Rust, Georgetown.

In addition to the feature the race, the other races on the provisional President Cup programme include the three-year-old Guyana and West Indian-bred, Sprint ‘E’ Class for horses three years old and over, two-year-old maiden, H1 And Lower Open to ‘G’ Class Non Earners on Guyana Cup. Also open to ‘G’ class Non winners in Guyana, H3 and Lower, ‘J’ Class Open to H3 Non earner in last two starts, K Class/J3 Non-Earner Last Start and the L Class/J Class and K Class and Non Earner Last Start.