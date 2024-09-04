Mason arrested for possession of illegal shotgun

Kaieteur News – Police in Regional Division One have arrested Esim Alberts, a 33-year-old mason, following the discovery of an illegal double-barrel shotgun at his residence in Wauna Scheme, North West District, Region 1.

According to the police, the incident unfolded on Monday, September 2, 2024, when officers from the Mabaruma Police Station responded to a report of an alleged assault involving 24-year-old Lindo Fitzpatricks, a labourer from Wauna Public Road. Fitzpatricks had accused Alberts of committing the unlawful wounding earlier that evening.

Upon arriving at Alberts’ home, police noticed suspicious behaviour from him and requested permission to search the premises. The search, conducted in the presence of Alberts and his partner, Kimelita Romaldo, led to the discovery of a double-barrel shotgun hidden under a bed. During questioning, Alberts admitted to having the firearm. He has been arrested, and the investigation into both the assault and the illegal possession of the weapon is ongoing.