Latest update September 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Mason arrested for possession of illegal shotgun

Sep 04, 2024 News

The illegal shotgun that was discovered

The illegal shotgun that was discovered

Kaieteur News – Police in Regional Division One have arrested Esim Alberts, a 33-year-old mason, following the discovery of an illegal double-barrel shotgun at his residence in Wauna Scheme, North West District, Region 1.

According to the police, the incident unfolded on Monday, September 2, 2024, when officers from the Mabaruma Police Station responded to a report of an alleged assault involving 24-year-old Lindo Fitzpatricks, a labourer from Wauna Public Road. Fitzpatricks had accused Alberts of committing the unlawful wounding earlier that evening.

Upon arriving at Alberts’ home, police noticed suspicious behaviour from him and requested permission to search the premises. The search, conducted in the presence of Alberts and his partner, Kimelita Romaldo, led to the discovery of a double-barrel shotgun hidden under a bed. During questioning, Alberts admitted to having the firearm. He has been arrested, and the investigation into both the assault and the illegal possession of the weapon is ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

MCYS/NSC lends support to Guyana Chess Federation Team for 45th Chess Olympiad

MCYS/NSC lends support to Guyana Chess Federation Team for 45th Chess...

Sep 04, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – In its continued effort to ensure that Guyanese athletes are afforded every opportunity to represent the Golden Arrowhead, the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of...
Read More
Fritz beats Zverev to end quarter-final heartache

Fritz beats Zverev to end quarter-final heartache

Sep 04, 2024

Spankhurst set for return at President’s Cup

Spankhurst set for return at President’s Cup

Sep 04, 2024

GTA Storm capture Canada Cup softball trophy

GTA Storm capture Canada Cup softball trophy

Sep 04, 2024

Coaches Hamid and Belgrave encourage youths to seek information on Netball after one week clinic concludes at MHS hard court

Coaches Hamid and Belgrave encourage youths to...

Sep 04, 2024

Wiltshire, Hunte dominoes tourney set for September 15 at Pouderoyen

Wiltshire, Hunte dominoes tourney set for...

Sep 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]