GTA Storm capture Canada Cup softball trophy

Latest update September 4th, 2024 12:36 AM
Sep 04, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – GTA Strom captured the 2024 Canada Cup softball trophy on Sunday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough where the Legends (Over-50) category concluded.
GTA Strom defeated defending champions Toronto Blizzards by a nail-biting, 5-wicket margin with two balls to spare.
Blizzards took first strike at the invitation of GTA Storm and they reached an inadequate 131-9 from the 20-overs while GTA Storm responded with 132-5.
Their victory chase was led by experienced campaigner and frontline Guyanese batsman Ramo Malone with an unbeaten 38 which contained 5 fours from 36 balls.
Earlier, Toronto Blizzards lost the inform batsman and former Guyana first-class player Sunil Dhaniram cheaply (04). The left-handed Dhaniram was in sublime form after scoring a century (110) in the preliminary round against Trophy Stall Lions of Guyana and 91 against New York Softball Cricket League.
Veteran all-rounder Jesh Parsnauth top-scored for Toronto Blizzards with a hard-fought 47 which included 3 sixes and 2 fours.
Other Canadian player and skipper Shiv Seeram, the brother of ex-Guyana batsman Rabindranauth Seeram, also failed to make a big impact with the bat only scoring 2 runs as left-arm bowler Richard Driffield grabbed 4-11 from his maximum four overs to be the most outstanding bowler for GTA Storm.
Driffield was named the Most-Valuable-Player for his impressive, bowling performance.
He received a trophy, while Malone was also given one for taking the best catch in the Legends Category. Dhaniram was voted as the top batsman with the most runs (247).
The winning side also collected a trophy and CDs $4,000 for dethroning Toronto Blizzards.
In the Opening category, Softball Cricket Canada beat Titans of New York to lift that trophy. The hosts made 126-7 while Titans replied with 110-9 off 20-overs.
And in the Masters (Over-40) Division, there was a no-result due to a controversy.
Meanwhile, President of the Ontario Twilight Softball Cricket League and Canada-based Guyanese Azeem Khan expressed his appreciation to all the participating teams in each category. He also echoed similar sentiments to the all sponsors and special mention was made to Jennifer McKelvie, Deputy Mayor, Councillor, and Scarborough-Rouge Park for her attendance. He also thanked all the volunteers and commentators Khem Singh, Ravendra Madholall and Jai Singh along with members of the League Feizul Bacchus and Dickey Singh.
The League hosted the mega softball event for the second time and it was run for three consecutive days. The inaugural occasion was held in 2022.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 04, 2024Kaieteur Sports – GTA Strom captured the 2024 Canada Cup softball trophy on Sunday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough where the Legends (Over-50) category concluded. GTA Strom defeated defending...
Sep 04, 2024
Sep 04, 2024
Sep 04, 2024
Sep 03, 2024
Sep 03, 2024
Kaieteur News – Maths has proven a problem for some of our politicians. And it now seems that the disease has spread... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]