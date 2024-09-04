GTA Storm capture Canada Cup softball trophy

Kaieteur Sports – GTA Strom captured the 2024 Canada Cup softball trophy on Sunday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough where the Legends (Over-50) category concluded.

GTA Strom defeated defending champions Toronto Blizzards by a nail-biting, 5-wicket margin with two balls to spare.

Blizzards took first strike at the invitation of GTA Storm and they reached an inadequate 131-9 from the 20-overs while GTA Storm responded with 132-5.

Their victory chase was led by experienced campaigner and frontline Guyanese batsman Ramo Malone with an unbeaten 38 which contained 5 fours from 36 balls.

Earlier, Toronto Blizzards lost the inform batsman and former Guyana first-class player Sunil Dhaniram cheaply (04). The left-handed Dhaniram was in sublime form after scoring a century (110) in the preliminary round against Trophy Stall Lions of Guyana and 91 against New York Softball Cricket League.

Veteran all-rounder Jesh Parsnauth top-scored for Toronto Blizzards with a hard-fought 47 which included 3 sixes and 2 fours.

Other Canadian player and skipper Shiv Seeram, the brother of ex-Guyana batsman Rabindranauth Seeram, also failed to make a big impact with the bat only scoring 2 runs as left-arm bowler Richard Driffield grabbed 4-11 from his maximum four overs to be the most outstanding bowler for GTA Storm.

Driffield was named the Most-Valuable-Player for his impressive, bowling performance.

He received a trophy, while Malone was also given one for taking the best catch in the Legends Category. Dhaniram was voted as the top batsman with the most runs (247).

The winning side also collected a trophy and CDs $4,000 for dethroning Toronto Blizzards.

In the Opening category, Softball Cricket Canada beat Titans of New York to lift that trophy. The hosts made 126-7 while Titans replied with 110-9 off 20-overs.

And in the Masters (Over-40) Division, there was a no-result due to a controversy.

Meanwhile, President of the Ontario Twilight Softball Cricket League and Canada-based Guyanese Azeem Khan expressed his appreciation to all the participating teams in each category. He also echoed similar sentiments to the all sponsors and special mention was made to Jennifer McKelvie, Deputy Mayor, Councillor, and Scarborough-Rouge Park for her attendance. He also thanked all the volunteers and commentators Khem Singh, Ravendra Madholall and Jai Singh along with members of the League Feizul Bacchus and Dickey Singh.

The League hosted the mega softball event for the second time and it was run for three consecutive days. The inaugural occasion was held in 2022.