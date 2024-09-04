Govt. expends $4.5B on improving water quality in first half of the year, despite recent flow of rusty water

Kaieteur News – Despite recent complaints by residents to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) about rusty water and prolonged disruption in some sections of the city, the Ministry of Finance said that $4.5 billion was expended in the first half of the year on the improvement of water quality and supply.

This was reflected in the Mid-Year Report released recently by the Ministry of Finance.

The report detailed the works that were carried out on transmission and distribution mains at Annandale Housing Scheme, Cotton Tree, El Dorado and New Amsterdam, benefitting over 50,000 residents, in the first six months of 2024. This is even as GWI promised to treat the flow of discoloured water with heavy sediments through the taps.

The half-year document nevertheless said works are progressing at Providence, East Bank Demerara and Fellowship, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

Further, it detailed too that another $432.6 million of the $1.5 billion (part of $4.5B spent) allocated for water systems was spent in the first half of the year. Works on water supply systems were completed at Karaburi in Region 1 and Karisparu in Region 8, benefitting over 600 residents, while works advanced at Orealla, Wallaba and Wax Creek.

Further, the drilling of wells at areas including Red Hill, Santa Cruz, Santa Mission, Lower Bonasika Creek, Falmouth, Kimbia, Wikki-Calcuni and Wakapao are expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.

In addition, works progressed on the upgrade of 12 existing water treatment plants and seven new water treatment plants along the coast in Onderneeming, Parika, Wales, La Parfaite Harmonie, Caledonia, Cummings Lodge and Bachelor’s Adventure.

A new well at Lima, Essequibo was completed benefitting over 20,000 residents, while the drilling of wells at Bamia, Caledonia, Onderneeming, Vergenoegen and Wales are progressing. The document noted that it is expected that works on additional wells at Fellowship and Timehri will commence in the second half of the year.

In the second half of the year, works are expected to commence for the extension of transmission and distribution systems in areas such as Belle West, Yarrowkabra, Lovely Lass, Perth, Belvedere and No. 46 and 57 Villages.

Moreover, the award of contracts for five new water treatment plants at Adventure, Bath, Leguan, Maria’s Delight and Wakenaam is expected in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, the report noted that there was an installation of 14,000 water meters in the first half of the year, and the installation of an additional 16,000 slated to for the second half, it is projected that non-revenue water will reduce to 58 percent from 62 percent at the end of 2023.

With respect to sanitation, the report said the Government continues to invest in the improvement and modernisation of solid waste systems across the country. To this end, a total of $304 million was expended in the first half of 2024, with works progressing on infrastructural and environmental initiatives including works at the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site and the upgrade of Kara Kara Regional Landfill Site.

In the latter half of the year, operations will continue across the ten landfill sites as we expect the commencement of further upgrades and infrastructural works at landfill sites in Mabaruma, Santa Rosa, Leguan, Wakenaam, Yupukari, Kara Kara and Kwakwani, among others. Further, works are also expected to commence on the construction of a hazardous waste cell and waste stabilization ponds at Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site.

In addition, awards are expected in the latter part of this year for the treatment facility and lining cell at Zorg-en-Vlygt and Bartica Sanitary Landfill Sites, while the Solid Waste Clean-Up Programme will progress across all regions to promote safe and healthy communities.