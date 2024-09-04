Latest update September 4th, 2024 12:43 AM

First Dental Laboratory Technician Programme launched

Sep 04, 2024 News

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health through its Health Sciences Division on Tuesday launched the country’s first ever Dental Laboratory Technician Programme.

The programme will begin with 13 students from Region Four who will be trained for eighteen months, and will be receiving training in the area of Dental Prosthetics at the Cheddi Jagan Dental School.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony at the launch noted that provisions are being made by the Government of Guyana to expand dental and oral health care services across the country. He said that the six regional hospitals which are under construction will have designated areas dedicated to dental practice.

With the new Paediatric and Maternal Hospital, some of the paediatric functions currently being performed at the Cheddi Jagan Dental School will be moved to the new hospital, he informed.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday launched the country’s first Dental Laboratory Technician Programme. (Photos: Ministry of Health)

According to the Minister, “We’re also in the process of building a new Paediatric and Maternal Hospital at Ogle, right now at the Dental School you do a lot of paediatric dental procedures but now we’ll have a specialised hospital for paediatrics where everything relating to paediatrics would be done at this hospital. So, some of the functions that you currently have at the Cheddi Jagan Dental School would be moved to this new facility.”

Speaking directly to the first batch, Dr. Anthony encouraged them to work hard and acquire the necessary skills so that they can practice effectively.

Delivering remarks also, the Principal Dental Officer at the Ministry, Dr. Marvin Monize, noted the significance of the new training programme stating, “This programme is designed to provide comprehensive training for individuals to design and fabricate dental prosthetics, an essential component in restoring function and aesthetics for those who have lost their teeth.”

Attending the launch which was held at the ministry’s Brickdam officer were Coordinator of the Dental Auxiliary Training Programme, Dr. Collin Waterman; Head of the Prosthodontic Department, Dr. Carlos Bruzon-Varoza; Assistant Coordinator of the Dental Auxiliary Training Programme, Ms Vashantie Balwant-Bagot; and Senior Health Education Officer, Ms Georgel Abrams.

