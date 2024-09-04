Coaches Hamid and Belgrave encourage youths to seek information on Netball after one week clinic concludes at MHS hard court

Kaieteur Sports – At the end of the five day training sessions for some 20 youths who attended the Netball Clinic at the Mackenzie High School hard court from last Monday through to Friday, coach Abdulla Hamid has encouraged the boys and girls to continue to seek information on the game.

Netball was dormant in Linden for more than 30 years and when Guyana Netball Association president Ms. Aileen Bowman journeyed to meet with those interested in reintroducing the sport in Linden, veteran coach Hamid and former player Ms. Denise Belgrave were among those who volunteered.

Hamid along with former player Ms. Denise Belgrave raised their hands to pilot this project which attracted some twenty boys and girls from schools across the mining town at the Mackenzie High school hard court this past week.

Hamid charged the youths to google the sport and they will see: “With netball training for kids, you will see the same things we did here, that is how is it is being done around the world in terms of training. There is one format on how to pass, to shoot to move without having to dribble. The positions and everything. This was a one-week reintroduction of netball.”

The mixture of boys and girls at the clinic were: Romona Hall. 8 years old of Regma Primary, Carlica Allen. 10 years of from One Mile Primary, Esinam McNeil Kissoon 13 years old of President’s College, Aden Adams, 9 years old of Watooka Day Primary, Amar Adams. 12 years old of Mackenzie High, Akwain Adams, 16 years old of Mackenzie High, Valencia Emerson. 12 years old from Mackenzie High, Tiara Quallis 11 years old from Mackenzie High, Velisha Gittens 14 years old from Mackenzie High, Vernon Gittens 13 years old form New Silver City Secondary, Rushanna Mitchell, 15 years old from Bishops High, Devonna Arthur, 12 years old of New Silver City Secondary. Cahlei Mercurius, 12 years old of Christianburg Wismar Secondary, Codell Nedd 8 years old of Mackenzie Primary, Teron Nedd, 8 years old of Mackenzie Primary, Tenisha David 12 years old of Mackenzie High, Tiffiann David 15 years old of Mackenzie High, Hazeka Hamid. 13 years of Mackenzie High, Faith Matthews 16 years of Wisburg Secondary and Omarion James 13 years old of Wisburg Secondary.

The former Mackenzie High School stand-out player Ms. Denise Belgrave noted: “It was a pleasure. We trust that would have taken in every information that we put in all of you, our experiences, our knowledge. It’s good to see boys among us because I remember when I was at school we had a girls’ team and we had mix teams who played both netball and basketball. Thanks to all attendees and those parents who found the time to be at these sessions. We really appreciated your presence.”

The Regional Democratic Councilor of Region 10 (Upper Demerara / Upper Berbice) Councilor Ms. Walton, who supported the efforts of the two coaches Hamid and Belgrave, told the participants, “This is a lovely sport, learn to understand the game, do more research of this sport and take it to your school and family and you will enjoy it more. Get more information and be focused. Make certain in your school you get a team of seven and continue to play the game.”

These clinics are to restart in the latter part of September on Saturdays from 3.00pm to 5.00pm for all children between ages 6 to 17 years at the Mackenzie High School hardcourt.