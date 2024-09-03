UG kicks off new academic year with 14, 15-year-olds apart of 3,700 freshmen

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana (UG) has kick-started its new academic year, with a cohort of 3,700 freshmen which includes three exceptional students who have enrolled ahead of their peers: a 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds. These students have impressed by excelling in their CXC examinations well before the typical age for admission.

Two of the young scholars have been accepted into the Computer Sciences program within the Faculty of Natural Sciences, while the third has joined the Faculty of Engineering and Technology. Notably, this is the first time UG has admitted three students younger than the usual statutory age of 17 in a single year. Historically, such exceptions have occurred at least 25 times in the University’s sixty-one-year history.

This year, however, marks a significant shift as UG considers an increasing number of younger students. Recent admissions include a female student, admitted at age 15 in 2020, who is on track to graduate with an excellent GPA. The University’s approach to young, gifted students involves special accommodations and support from faculty members, including Dean Prof. Abdulla Ansari, Head of Computing Dr. Andresa Morris, and Assistant Dean Dave Sarran.

The Faculty of Natural Sciences has been particularly proactive in integrating these young students into the academic environment, focusing on both their technical skills and their social development. This effort aligns with UG’s broader initiatives, such as the Early Childhood Centre of Excellence (CDB-UNICEF) and the RASSR summer program, which cater to a range of educational needs from early childhood through to advanced levels.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin emphasized the importance of nurturing gifted students, stating, “What we do to identify and support gifted children is as important as what we do to support children who have challenges with learning. It is important that the gifted at 9 do not become bored at 11, and then disruptive at 13, and lost at 15. While we must not force children to perform above their capability, if they can and want to, we must find a way to support, nurture, and celebrate this in a safe and healthy way. Geniuses can come from amongst us too. This prospect delights us at the University of Guyana!”

The University, however, cautions that it’s not only academic grades that are assessed during the interviews and decision-making process. The Vice-Chancellor will rely on a diverse group of developmental psychologists, quality assurance staff, and discipline specialists to make recommendations, which are considered in the final presentation of the cases. Some disciplines are, at the moment, still difficult to introduce such young students into.

For those who make it through and graduate by age 18 with bachelor’s degrees, the work with them is just going to be the beginning: “We will have to find the next level of endeavour and interest to plug them into. These considerations are part of the University’s strategic considerations even now,” UG’s Vice-Chancellor said.

The formal commencement ceremony at UG’s Multipurpose Auditorium, Turkeyen Campus, was the highlight of a week of orientation sessions. Presentations by Registrar Dr. Nigel Gravesande, Deputy Registrar (ag) Dr. Daniella King, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Engagement Prof. Emanuel Cummings, and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin underscored the University’s commitment to student development.

Prof Mohamed Martin said that Guyana is on the cusp of something fantastic and transformative and urged the students to take advantage of the opportunities that are being provided. “If you don’t want to work for someone else, that’s fine, if you’re going to be an innovator, an entrepreneur, that’s okay too. The step that you are embarking on is important, not only for you, but for your communities and country as a whole,” she added.

University Registrar Dr. Nigel Gravesande, in his presentation, urged the students to make the most of their time at UG. “Seek out a range of experiences that will be available to you. Indeed, you will have an abundance of opportunities to flourish as a student and as a person. Our university boasts a diverse sports programme, including but not limited to basketball, volleyball, football, cricket, chess, music, and cultural explorations, which you will discover during your stay with us.”

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emanuel Cummings encouraged the students, especially those joining the university as freshmen, to pursue their academic dreams fully in order to develop themselves and their communities.

Moreover, classes for the new academic year begin on September 2, 2024. Students are advised to check timetables and complete their registrations promptly. The University offers multiple learning formats, including face-to-face, online, and blended options, catering to various needs and circumstances.

A grace period has been extended for new applications until September 13, 2024, for programmes with available space. Continuing students are urged to register as soon as possible through their SRMS accounts.