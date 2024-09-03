Over 64,000 screened for cervical cancer in first half of 2024

Kaieteur News – In an effort to expand preventative healthcare, the Ministry of Health has screened over 64,000 persons for non-communicable diseases in the first half of the year.

This was revealed in the Ministry of Finance’s half year report. According to the report, the Ministry of Health is well on its way to reaching the 2024 target of 70,000 screenings administered to allow for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care.

In addition, to the screening the Ministry revealed that the government progressed the “Guyana Moves” campaign with the launch of a Guyanese nutritional recipe book comprising of 60 meals for healthy living.

Distribution of the recipe book is expected in the second half of this year, along with the promotion of healthy life practices through partnership with a local training group, including physical activity programmes and a cardiovascular health awareness campaign and expo.

To further monitor patients’ health and lifestyle, the Diabetes Comprehensive Centre at Lusignan has piloted the Vell App at 14 health facilities which is expected to benefit 500 patients in its first phase and will be used by doctors who can then digitally transmit the data back to the Diabetic Centre for medical evaluation.

Additionally in the first half of the year, the Ministry of Health launched its national plan of action for the elimination of cervical cancer by 2030, with a target to screen over 211,000 women between the ages of 21-60 years.

The programme was launched on June 21 and aims to reach 10,581 persons by the end 2024 through mass distribution to those meeting the age criteria.

The HEARTS Protocol has been implemented at health facilities across all regions reaching over 5,000 patients and is to be implemented in all primary care facilities by the second half of the year to provide better cardiovascular care to patients, including the dissemination of more effective medication.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health continues to place emphasis on a community-based approach to treating psychiatric illness. Consequently, there are psychiatric clinics at all regional hospitals across the country.

Further, access to TelePsychiatry, a service offered in collaboration with the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), can be accessed by patients in hinterland regions.

The report pointed out too that bridging human resource gaps remains a priority for Government. As such, contracts have been signed and works commenced on two health science training facilities at New Amsterdam and Suddie which will house programmes for nurses and other allied health professionals.

Over 3,000 nurses will be trained in 2024, with 2,206 persons having already commenced and an additional 1,000 expected by the end of the year.

Moreover, 68 medical extension officers and 331 allied health students commenced training. Finally, the Cuban Medical Brigade has expanded their cohort from 192 at the end of 2023 to 240 at the end of June 2024, which includes 144 nurses, while the Patient Care Assistant programme will be rolled out in all regions in August.