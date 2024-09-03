‘Guyana must build capacity to reap full benefits of oil boom’ – T&T Ambassador

Kaieteur News – Trinidad and Tobago’s High Commissioner to Guyana Conrad Enill has stressed the need for Guyana to build capacities both intellectually and institutionally in the country’s oil and gas sector.

In a discussion on the Energy Perspectives podcast aired on Sunday, Enill shared perspectives on the need for preparation as Guyana’s oil and gas industry evolves. He highlighted the significance of developing skills and institutions to ensure long-term national benefits.

Ambassador Enill acknowledged the existing energy collaboration between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, but he pointed out the limited role the Guyanese government has when dealing with private sector entities like ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL), aside from setting regulatory and policy frameworks.

“If the government is dealing with a private sector entity like ExxonMobil, its involvement is limited to regulatory and policy frameworks that best serve the national interest,” he said. The Ambassador added, “My advice would be to focus on building intellectual and institutional capacity, even if the state is not directly involved in production. You need to prepare for when the industry becomes more complex and requires sophisticated oversight and management.”

Drawing from T&T’s experience, Enill underscored the importance of state participation in cultivating skilled personnel. He cited the example of the National Gas Company in Trinidad and Tobago, which manages significant assets and employs thousands with a deep understanding of the business. “This expertise is crucial when negotiating with multinational corporations. If you want to ensure that the oil and gas sector truly benefits the people, it’s essential to develop the necessary skills and institutions,” Ambassador Enill said.