Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation National Team Arrives in Monterrey, Mexico for Pan American Games

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMAF) has informed that the first part of their national team arrived in Monterrey, Mexico on Saturday to represent our nation at the prestigious Pan American Games.

This marks a significant milestone for Guyanese martial arts on the international stage.

The team comprises Official Doctor Dennis Bassier, Coach and Athlete John Campayne (of the John Campayne MMA Club), Private Ezekiel Persaud (John Campayne MMA Club and Muay 360), and Lyndon Fung of the Guyana Police Force Mixed Martial Arts Academy.

The Federation is awaiting the arrival of Assistant Technical Charles Greaves, Ijaze Cave, and Carl Ramsey, who were expected to join the team yesterday.

Guyanese athletes are set to compete in various weight categories, showcasing the diversity and strength of Guyana’s martial arts talent.

John Campayne and Lyndon Fung will be contending in the Super Heavyweight Category, a challenge that demands exceptional skill and determination.

Ezekiel Persaud, making his debut at American Games, will compete in the Strawweight Category. Ijaze Cave will bring his prowess to the Middleweight Category, while Carl Ramsey will battle in the Heavyweight Category.

While the road to Monterrey has been paved with challenges, the spirit of the team remains unbreakable. As Bruce Lee once said, “Do not pray for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.”

The athletes have trained tediously, overcoming numerous obstacles, and their commitment to excellence is evident in their preparation.

GYMMAF also acknowledges Joshua Alexander of Zing Zang MMA and 360 Muay Thai, who was unable to compete due to medical reasons as determined by Safe MMA. His absence is felt deeply by the team, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Originally scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago in July of this year, the games were later moved to Monterrey, Mexico. Despite the unexpected changes, the team has remained focused, driven by their shared goal of bringing glory to Guyana.

Vice-President and Head of Administration, Troy Phillips, expressed the federation’s gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, and the Mexican Embassy for going the extra mile in assisting with visas for our athletes. Their support has been instrumental in ensuring that our team could compete on this international stage.

As our athletes prepare to step into the ring, we remember the words of Muhammad Ali: “I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.’ We await the results with confidence, knowing that their hard work and sacrifice will yield excellence.