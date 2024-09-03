Govt. addressing labour mismatch as economy expands – Mid-Year report

Kaieteur News – Given the rapid expansion of Guyana’s economy and related structural changes, there has been a risk of labour mismatch and shortages of specific areas of expertise, the government has acknowledged in its mid-year report, released last week.

Labour mismatch is when the educational level of job-seekers does not correspond with the profiles sought on the labour market. Government in the report stated that the potential risk of this issue can delay the implementation of critical projects and impact on the quality of service delivery and productive capacity across both public and private sector. However, government said to tackle this issue manpower studies are being undertaken to address sector-specific manpower requirements. Also the administration said several sectors have already acted to expand skill sets.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton during an interview with this publication disclosed that his ministry has conducted several training programmes, churning out persons to work in the construction, hotel and hospitality industries as well as the oil and gas sector. Additionally, according to the report in terms of the delivery of healthcare, the government has expanded training cohorts as well as expanding engagement with multiple bilateral partners to secure additional specialists in various medical fields. As such, 140 nurses were secured to support the country’s healthcare delivery. “In the sugar industry 12 Cuban specialists have been hired to provide expertise in areas of cane production and factory engineering and another 9 Cuban engineers are supporting the National Drainage and Irritation Authority with civil works implementation supervision,” the report stated.

Kaieteur News reported on April 22, 2024 that the President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) Ramsay Ali, in his annual report stated that despite a 25 percent increase in business last year in the Manufacturing and Services Industry, there is a reported massive skill and labour shortage in Guyana that hinders the growth of industries and limits the country’s overall economic potential.

In the report he reiterated, “In an effort to remedy this challenge, we met with representatives of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill School of Business and Management to discuss training needs in the manufacturing sector.” To this end he noted that “we agreed that research is first needed to identify the specific skills and knowledge gaps within industries. By conducting this research, targeted training programmes will be developed to equip individuals with the necessary skills to fill the labour shortage.”

According to Ramsay, “This will not only benefit the manufacturing sector but also other industries in Guyana. He posited additionally, the collaboration with the University of the West Indies will ensure that the training programmes are of high quality and align with international standards. After the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the University of the West Indies Cave Hill School and GMSA, solidifying our commitment to addressing these gaps.