Everest O50s Masters, North Soesdyke Masters and Essequibo Invaders record victories in

2ndRound of BMC O50s Tournament

– Solitary half century recorded by Ramesh Deonarine

Kaieteur Sports – At the Everest ground: Taking first strike on a very gloomy day, Everest Masters rattled up 143 for 5 off 24 overs when the heavens opened putting paid to their innings. Sahadeo Hardaiow was once more amongst the runs top scoring with 39 which contained 3 @ 6s and 2 @ 4s. Surendra Hiralall made a well composed 34 with 2 boundaries. Other useful knocks came from opener Basil Persaud 20 and D. Lall 19.

After the rains came down the Duckworth Lewis method had to be called upon and Everest Masters target was revised to 165 off 24 overs. East Coast Aash Décor O50s Masters had a poor start, losing their opener, N. Samlall at 12 but recovered nicely with a 64-run 2nd wicket partnership between Opener V. Gobin 40 and M. Shaw 28. After the fall of Shaw’s wicket at 76 in the 11th over, East Coast were eventually bowled out for 127 to lose by 38 runs under the DLS method. Leg spinner Chanderpaul Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Everest Masters bagging 4 for 25 off his allotted 5 overs. Anil Beharry supported well with 2 for 21 off his 5 overs.

Over at the Enmore Cricket Club ground: Essequibo Invaders enjoyed a comfortable win over the former lawmen, Ex Berbice Police Masters bowling them out for 136 off 28.4 overs. Opener Ryan DeNobrega was once again amongst the runs top scoring with 39 including 5 boundaries, Marvin Durant hit a quickfire 22 with 2 maximums and 2 @ 4s. Other decent knocks came from opener Deo Ramdat 14, Gobin Roopram 14, Ray Trellis 13* & Kawall Mangal 12. Ghansham Deonarine picked up 3 for 26 off his 5 and D Lakhan took 2 for 13. Essequibo Invaders made light work of the lawmen knocking off the runs in 21 overs for the loss of only 3 wickets. Veteran Ramesh Deonarine recorded the solitary half century for this round making a polished 62 with 4 maximums and 3 @4s. Captain Mark Gonsalves contributed with 40*.

At the Farm ground: North Soesdyke entered the winners’ row with their first victory over the powerful Jai Hind Jaguars who are yet to score any points. North Soesdyke took first strike and rattled up a what seemed to be an inadequate 155 all out in 25 overs. Kenneth Debidyal batting at #10 top scored with 38. Opener Sudesh Persaud made 26 whilst D. Mangru contributed 19. The Jaguars from Berbice could only respond with 124 all out. Ravi Mangali top scored with 37 (2 @ 6s & 2 @ 4s) whilst Windies Masters off spinner Vejai Seonarine chipped in with 20 (1 @ 6 and 2 @ 4s). R. Jaisingh and Mangru picked up 2 wickets each.