Police accused of lax response to missing persons’ reports

– Crime Chief says relatives don’t follow

Kaieteur News – With many missing persons’ reports still to be resolved, families are raising concerns about what they described as the authorities’ lax response to these cases even as they urge that greater attention and effort be paid to resolving them.

Kaieteur News recalled one of the most recent incidents where two persons went missing from a boat accident in the Mazaruni River Region Seven on Friday, July 5, 2024. The two missing persons are: Cranston Davidson, 43, and Troy Joseph, 35. It was reported that the day prior the incident, both Joseph and Davidson went to collect their wages from their place of employment, EKAA HRIM Earth Resources Management Quarry on Bavia Island and were returning home. Unfortunately, while on their way home tragedy struck when the boat began to sink around 22:00hrs in the vicinity of Itaballi. The missing men were among nine passengers in the boat, one died and six were rescued. A month has passed since the men were reportedly missing. Kaieteur News on Friday last contacted Regional Division #7 Senior Superintendent, Dion Moore for an update on the matter in which he replied, “the two missing persons body are not yet discovered but efforts are being made to retrieve the bodies”.

This publication also reached out to the mother of Davidson and mother-in-law of Joseph, Lynette Licorish, who expressed great disappointment in the police involvement in the case. She recalled her last encounter with the police when herself and other relatives, upon hearing the news went to the hospital seeking the whereabouts of Joseph and Davidson. “We ain’t had any talking with the police that much because when the accident happened, we just had to go to the station to find out if the captain know if these boys went in the boat and he said yes because they had to go to the hospital to find out.” Licorish said that when the family went to the police station, police allegedly said that they had no knowledge of the missing men.

“The family went to the police station asking for assistance, they try to enquire if they could get help and so and they didn’t get any help, they tell us that we had to get it off our own until then, I ain’t hear anything about the police do anything. Police ain’t get no time going in the river right now,” Licorish said.

Since the mishap, Licorish has been grieving but remains hopeful that the bodies will be found. “I really break down; I can’t take it anymore because every day and every night, I pray and ask God what will become of my two children … All I could do it cry, grieve and beg God to show me what is hiding… I don’t know what happen. I just hoping one day, I could see them show up,” the crying mother said. The men were described as pleasant individuals who care for their family.

In another report, a 73-year-old pensioner from Better Hope North, East Coast Demerara, remains missing nearly two months after he disappeared during an evening stroll. Harpaul Dhanpaul, also known as ‘Snapper,’ was last seen on July 9, 2024, wearing a pair of grey shorts and without shoes. According to his daughter, Felicia Dhanpaul, her father would normally go on his daily walk in the afternoons around 16:00hrs to the seawall and return home about one hour later. Unfortunately, Dhanpaul reportedly went missing on July 9 when he did not return from his afternoon walk. The daughter disclosed that her father is generally healthy but sometimes forgets things. Despite extensive searches by family and five reports made to the Sparendaam Police Station, Dhanpaul is still unaccounted for. His daughter has expressed frustration over the lack of police involvement in the search efforts. The woman revealed in an interview with Kaieteur News that despite numerous attempts to involve the police, there has been minimal action. The relative made a report last week, however police told her there was nothing they could do about it. “From since then we ain’t got no response from them [police]. They said when we find the body, we must go back to the station,” she said. The situation has been distressing for the family. One of Dhanpaul’s grandchildren shared, “It’s kinda sad to know… It hurts me because I used to visit him every Sunday, and he is not there anymore.” Felicia Dhanpaul added, “I feel real upset, because my father wasn’t a bad person, and right now, it is very hard for me.” The public is urged to provide any information on Dhanpaul’s whereabouts by contacting the family at (+592-638-7486) or (+592-619-4972). In a related issue, a similar case highlights ongoing concerns about police response to missing persons.

Kaieteur News reported on Aug 27, 2024, Gale Husbands, a 63-year-old woman from D’Uurban and Louisa Row, Georgetown, went missing since early February 2024. Six months later, despite multiple police reports, Husbands is still to be found. Her relatives have criticised the police for their lack of action. “The police ain’t really doing nothing, then they collect a phone from us (Gale Phone) and they ain’t give we back the phone and it’s over six months now. And they never return the phone.” Husbands said in frustration. If anyone has seen or has knowledge of her whereabouts, please call +592-617-1596 or +592-669-2832. She has been ill and experiencing symptoms of dementia/ nervous breakdown.

Contacted on the issue, Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum explained, “most times when a missing child or person is reported to police, persons don’t usually check back with police to confirm police information.” When asked about the number of active missing person cases, he said the local stations would have to recheck the figures.